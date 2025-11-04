CaPow and Macrovey Announce Collaboration to Advance Power-in-Motion Across Warehouse Automation

BEER SHEVA, Israel, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CaPow, developer of the Power-in-Motion energy-transfer platform redefining efficiency in robotic automation, announced a new partnership with Macrovey, a robotics-driven, hardware-agnostic automation company providing advanced solutions for warehousing and logistics.

The collaboration extends CaPow's growing adoption across the global automation market, following deployments at a tier-1 manufacturer, Hyundai's innovation arm, and other leading automation players. These projects demonstrate how Power-in-Motion is reshaping warehouse operations by enabling robots to receive power while moving - eliminating charging downtime and unlocking new standards in warehouse economics.

By integrating CaPow's Genesis - Power-in-Motion platform into Macrovey's automation systems, operators can extend battery lifespan, eliminate idle time, and free up valuable real estate previously used for charging zones. The result is a leaner, more efficient operation that improves ROI and sustainability performance, setting a new benchmark for efficient automation.

"This collaboration represents another important step in transforming how automation systems are powered," said Prof. Mor Peretz, CEO and Co-Founder of CaPow. "Our technology is already proving its impact in industrial environments - improving throughput, and reshaping the economics of automation. With partners like Macrovey, Power-in-Motion continues to evolve from a breakthrough concept into an operational standard."

"System uptime is a major driver for our customers," said Matt Labinski, Director of Business Development at Macrovey. "Traditionally, achieving it meant buying additional robots to cover charging gaps. By integrating CaPow's Power-in-Motion technology, we can deliver the same throughput with fewer units - a direct gain in efficiency and value."

The partnership reflects a broader movement toward intelligent energy management, enhanced ESG outcomes, and resilient, efficient warehouse operations across logistics and manufacturing sectors.

About CaPow

CaPow is a pioneer in the field of efficient power delivery for robotic fleets. Its novel Power-In-Motion technology transfers energy to robotic fleets while in motion, eliminating downtime and ensuring constant throughput. The Genesis system seamlessly integrates into existing warehouse infrastructure, enabling operators, automation experts, and OEMs to achieve maximal efficiency while dramatically reducing overall expenses. For more information, please visit capow.energy.

Contact:

[email protected]

+972-525292526

About Macrovey

Macrovey provides robotics-driven, hardware-agnostic automated solutions for warehousing and logistics. Its flexible, scalable systems integrate AI, robotics, and software to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. Macrovey's portfolio includes autonomous picking and sorting systems, AGVs, and the proprietary Toccoa Platform for warehouse management (WMS) and control (WCS), serving global customers across multiple industries.

SOURCE CaPow