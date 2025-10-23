CaPow and Manufacturing Revolution Partner to Deliver Genesis Power-in-Motion to the Midwest

BE'ER SHEVA, Israel and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CaPow ( https://capow.energy/ ) , the Israeli technology company behind the Genesis Power–in–Motion platform, has announced a partnership with Manufacturing Revolution to bring in–motion energy delivery to manufacturers across the U.S. Midwest. CaPow's tech keeps mobile robots like AGVs and AMRs charging while in motion, eliminating all charging downtime and the need for backup robots or charging stations. Companies like Toyota and Hyundai Glovis are deploying CaPow to deliver 100% uptime for 100% of their mobile robot fleets.

Under the agreement, Kansas City based Manufacturing Revolution will integrate CaPow's Genesis platform into its automation projects and help customers roll out the system without disrupting existing infrastructure. Genesis delivers brief bursts of power as AGVs, AMRs and ASRS units travel over its antennas; this keeps robots in a positive energy state and reduces fleet sizes, extends battery life, and returns valuable floor space once taken up by charging stations to the end user. CaPow's installations have already demonstrated continuous robot operation, significant productivity gains and strong return on investment.

Prof. Mor Peretz, Co–Founder and CEO of CaPow, said: "Manufacturers tell us that every minute of downtime hurts their margins. Our Power–in–Motion technology was designed to erase that bottleneck. We're proud to partner with Manufacturing Revolution to extend that benefit to the Midwest, home to so many of America's manufacturers."

Steven Ham, Director of Business Development at Manufacturing Revolution, added: "Our mission is to help manufacturers adopt cutting–edge automation without the burden of maintaining in–house specialists. CaPow's Genesis platform fits that mission perfectly. It lets our customers keep robots moving, reclaim floor space and avoid the challenges of traditional charging infrastructure."

About CaPow

CaPow is a pioneer in efficient power delivery for robotic fleets. Its patented Power–in–Motion technology transfers energy to mobile robots while they are in motion, eliminating downtime and ensuring continuous throughput. The Genesis system integrates seamlessly into existing warehouse and factory infrastructure, enabling operators, automation specialists and OEMs to maximize efficiency while dramatically reducing overall expenses. Based in Be'er Sheva, Israel, CaPow has raised $25 million from investors including Toyota Ventures, Elements and IL Ventures and employs 33 people.

About Manufacturing Revolution

Manufacturing Revolution delivers on–demand automation expertise to help manufacturers reduce costs, increase efficiency and stay competitive. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, the company designs and implements flexible, scalable solutions—spanning robotics integration, vision systems, MES dashboards and IIoT platforms—without the overhead of full–time automation staff. Led by industry veteran Steven Ham, Manufacturing Revolution works alongside plant personnel to modernize operations today and evolve with future needs.

