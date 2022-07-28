Casio to Release Full-Metal G-SHOCK Watches with Octagonal Bezel

This new shock-resistant GM-B2100 watches employ stainless steel as the exterior material for the case, band, and bezel, pushing the 2100 line forward in both full-metal construction and sharp design. In order to ensure shock resistance in these metal-clad timepieces, the shock-resistant structure created for the iconic shape of the full-metal GMW-B5000 was adopted for the screw-back case, band, and bezel joints of these watches as well, with buffering components made of fine resin installed between the bezel and case.

The bezel, put through meticulous processes — first forging, then cutting and polishing — are precisely crafted for an intricately shaped face that is eye-catchingly solid and stylish. To accentuate the beauty of the metal, the components are treated with different finishes — the bezel with a circular hairline finish on its top surface, the band with a vertical hairline finish, and the bezel bevel, buttons and case back with a mirror finish. The dial is composed of multiple parts to create depth and dimension, while the inset dial ring at the 9 o'clock position and the index marks are treated with a vapor deposition finish for a watch face with a truly quality look.

The new watches also deliver practical utility with a Tough Solar charging system that eliminates the need to regularly replace the battery. They are also equipped with Smartphone Link* connectivity via Bluetooth® for accurate timekeeping and easy setting of alarms, countdown timer, world time and other functions from a smartphone app.

* Requires downloading the dedicated CASIO WATCHES app.

Model Color GM-B2100D Silver GM-B2100BD Black GM-B2100GD Rose Gold

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866288/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866289/image_2.jpg

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.