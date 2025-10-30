Cato Networks Named to 2026 Fortune Cyber 60 List for Third Consecutive Year

Cato recognized as a top growth stage company in cybersecurity market

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced it was named to the 2026 Fortune Cyber 60 list for a third consecutive year. According to Fortune, the Cyber 60 is a listing of the most important venture-backed startups that have not had an IPO, acquisition, or other significant exit event.

"Being recognized in the Fortune Cyber 60 for a third year in a row is a reflection of our continued leadership in the cybersecurity industry," said Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO at Cato Networks. "At Cato, our mission is clear: we are committed to redefining enterprise security for the digital and AI era."

To construct the Fortune Cyber 60 list, Lightspeed requested data from over 500 cybersecurity startups and performed an initial sort by ARR and current and prior year growth rate. The list is alphabetized into groups of 20 companies by stage: early stage, early growth stage, and growth stage. Cato was listed as a top growth stage company.

In September, Cato announced three major milestones:

Acquired Aim Security, a visionary leader of AI security: Cato's first-ever acquisition will further expand the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, enabling secure enterprise adoption of AI agents and public and private AI applications.

Cato's first-ever acquisition will further expand the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, enabling secure enterprise adoption of AI agents and public and private AI applications. Surpassed $300 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR): Cato has more than 3,500 enterprise customers.

Cato has more than 3,500 enterprise customers. Extended its Series G funding round with an additional $50 million investment, bringing the total round to $409 million: To date, Cato's valuation is more than $4.8 billion and total funding is more than $1 billion.

The Fortune Cyber 60 list is published online at www.fortune.com/ranking/cyber/ and www.lsvp.com/cyber60/.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

