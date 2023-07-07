CCTV+: Xi inspects laboratories, corporation in Nanjing

BEIJING, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected Nanjing, the provincial capital of Jiangsu in east China, on Thursday afternoon.

He visited the Purple Mountain Laboratories and the Nari Group Corporation to learn about the progress in advancing major sci-tech breakthroughs, developing advanced manufacturing clusters, and promoting high-quality development.

