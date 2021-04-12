Cipia Announces Two Design Wins From One Of China's Largest OEM

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia, formerly Eyesight Technologies, an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that the company was selected by one of China's largest OEMs as the company's DMS supplier. The design win is for two new car models, with expected start of production (SOP) in 2022.

Cipia's industry leading Driver Sense driver monitoring system (DMS) utilizes proprietary AI and computer vision algorithms to monitor the driver and detect signs of distracted driving and drowsiness behind the wheel, the technology can further detect enrolled drivers to deliver an enhanced, personalized in-cabin experience which is beyond safety features.

The 2 new design wins build on Cipia's successes in the global DMS market, multiplying its total number of designs by 5x in the past year, as well as continuing the company's strong momentum in China. The new OEM is Cipia's third OEM customer in the Chinese market, and further demonstrates the company's position as the leading DMS provider in this important market.

"Being awarded these design wins by this leading OEM is a great achievement to our company," said David Tolub, CEO of Cipia. "China is one of the largest and fastest growing markets in the world, our leadership in this market is a result of the hard work and expertise of our China-based team, and the quality of our in-cabin sensing technology."

About Cipia

Cipia, formerly Eyesight Technologies, is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense - driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and Cipia's driver monitoring and video telematics device for fleets. Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology. Cipia is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish, for better and safer mobility.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1361126/Cipia_Logo.jpg

Contacts

Cipia Media Contact:

Lazer Cohen

[email protected]

+1-347-753-8256

Cipia Company Contact:

Liat Rostock

[email protected]

SOURCE Cipia

Related Links

https://cipia.com

