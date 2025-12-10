Code Blue Announces Strategic Expansion into North America

MONTREAL, Quebec, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Code Blue is proud to announce the opening of its new North American office, joining the company's existing operations in Italy, Germany, and Israel.

The North American expansion is part of the company's global growth strategy aimed at strengthening cyber crisis management capabilities for international organizations, critical industries, and government bodies.

This move comes in response to the rising demand for crisis management services grounded in real-world operational expertise, alongside the integration of Code Blue's advanced AI technologies.

The new office will support organizations facing increasing cyberattacks across sectors such as critical infrastructure, finance, healthcare, aviation, and leading enterprises targeted by sophisticated threat actors.

The North American hub is expected to serve as a global center of excellence, leveraging Blue Castle, the company's newly launched AI-driven crisis management system, with a strong focus on operational deployment of real-time cyber crisis models.

Refael Franco, Founder & CEO of Code Blue Cyber, said:

"Expanding into North America is a natural next step for us. The challenges across this region are becoming increasingly complex, and Code Blue brings proven capabilities built on thousands of hours of field experience and real-world incident response."

About Code Blue

Code Blue is a global leader in real-time cyber crisis management, supporting organizations, critical industries, and government bodies worldwide. With a fully in-house multidisciplinary Crisis Management Team (CMT) - including cyber experts, national-level defense veterans, legal and regulatory advisors, and crisis communication specialists - the company brings extensive experience from hundreds of real-world incidents.

By combining proven crisis methodologies with advanced AI technologies such as the Blue Castle system, Code Blue delivers rapid, precise response, minimizes damage, preserves trust, and accelerates recovery. In a world where a cyber crisis is not a matter of if but when, Code Blue ensures readiness, resilience, and effective decision-making under pressure.

