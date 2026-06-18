Compugen Presents a Trial-in-Progress Poster on the MAIA-ovarian Adaptive Platform Trial at ESMO Gynaecological Cancers Congress

HOLON, Israel, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational drug target discovery powered by AI/ML, today presented a trial-in-progress poster on the MAIA-ovarian adaptive platform trial of COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, at the ESMO Gynaecological Cancers Congress 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"We believe there is a strong biologic and clinical rationale for the MAIA-ovarian trial in relapsed platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer, where no standard of care for this maintenance setting exists," said Eran Ophir, Ph.D., President and CEO of Compugen. "COM701 is well tolerated and has previously shown consistent, durable responses in heavily pre-treated patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. As highlighted in our poster, the differentiated biology of the PVRIG pathway, together with its high expression in ovarian cancer and prior clinical signals, supports our evaluation of COM701 in the MAIA-ovarian adaptive trial, with initial data expected by Q1 of 2027."

Poster details:

Title: MAIA-ovarian (NCT06888921) Adaptive Platform Clinical Trial to Evaluate Safety and Efficacy of COM701 Maintenance Treatment in Relapsed Platinum Sensitive Ovarian Cancer (PSOC)

Speaker: Dr. Oladapo Yeku, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, U.S.

Poster presentation number: 170

Date and time of poster presentation: June 18, 2026, 12:45 - 13:30 CEST

Following the presentation, the poster will be available in the publications section of Compugen's website, www.cgen.com

About COM701

COM701 is Compugen's potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, a novel immune checkpoint identified through Compugen's computational discovery platform. COM701 has been evaluated in Phase 1 clinical studies as monotherapy and in combination, with data demonstrating initial signs of anti-tumor activity and a favorable safety and tolerability profile. COM701 is currently being evaluated in the randomized MAIA-ovarian adaptive platform trial as a maintenance therapy in patients with relapsed platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing Unigen™, its AI/ML powered computational discovery platform, to identify novel drug targets and to develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapies. Compugen's innovative immuno-oncology pipeline consists of four clinical-stage programs: COM701, COM902, rilvegostomig and GS-0321 (previously COM503). COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, and COM902, an anti-TIGIT antibody, have been evaluated for the treatment of solid tumors as monotherapy and in combinations. Currently, Compugen is conducting a blinded randomized ovarian cancer platform trial evaluating COM701 as a single agent in maintenance therapy in relapsed platinum sensitive ovarian cancer (named MAIA-ovarian trial). Rilvegostomig, a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody with a TIGIT component that is derived from the COM902 program, is being developed by AstraZeneca pursuant to an exclusive license agreement between Compugen and AstraZeneca and is being evaluated in multiple Phase 3, Phase 2 and Phase 1 clinical trials. GS-0321 (previously COM503), Compugen's potential first-in-class high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18, is licensed to Gilead and is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial that Compugen is conducting. In addition, Compugen has an early-stage immuno-oncology pipeline that consists of research programs aiming to address various mechanisms to enhance anti-cancer immunity. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of Compugen. Forward-looking statements can be identified using terminology such as "will," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "potential," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "likely," "should," "confident," and "intends," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Compugen's expectation of receiving initial data from the COM701 MAIA-ovarian trial by Q1 2027; statements regarding the clinical and biological rationale for evaluating COM701 as a maintenance therapy in relapsed platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer; and statements regarding the potential of COM701 as a first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Compugen to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Among these risks: clinical trials of COM701 or any other product candidate may fail to satisfactorily demonstrate safety and efficacy, and Compugen may incur additional costs or experience delays in completing, or ultimately be unable to complete, the development and commercialization of its product candidates; and general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which Compugen operates, including Israel and the effect of the ongoing war in Israel. These risks and other risks are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Compugen's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Compugen from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Compugen's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Compugen does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Company contact:

Lindsey Trickett

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.