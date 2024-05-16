Coralogix Receives FedRAMP® Ready Status: A Milestone in Secure, Compliant Data Analysis

Achievement paves the way for the company to provide US government entities with Coralogix's full-stack and cost-effective observability capabilities.

BOSTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coralogix announced today that it has achieved FedRAMP® Ready status and is now listed in the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Marketplace. This significant milestone underscores Coralogix's commitment to providing secure, compliant, and efficient observability services to customers, especially within the government sector.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies.

By meeting the stringent requirements of FedRAMP, Coralogix assures federal agencies and partners that it meets the highest standards in data security and privacy. Coralogix's rich observability platform, encompassing log analytics, APM, RUM, SIEM and more, delivers comprehensive insights while ensuring data integrity and compliance.

"Our FedRAMP Ready status confirms our dedication to upholding rigorous security standards, ensuring the protection of sensitive government data," said Ariel Assaraf, CEO and co-founder of Coralogix. He added, "Our winning combination of innovative products, world-class customer support and built-in cost optimization make us an ideal and cost-effective observability platform for government agencies."

Matt Handler, COO at Coralogix said, "We have been approached by governmental organizations interested in our ability to affordably handle the massive scale of telemetry data for homeland, security and other government entities." He added, "Being FedRAMP ready is an important step toward achieving full FedRAMP Authorization and showcases our commitment to serving the public sector with the highest levels of security and compliance."

With data volumes continuously growing and data processing and data storage both major line items, governmental budgets for observability are stretched thin. As a result, public sector agencies may be forced to cherry-pick which data they can afford to monitor, resulting in subpar troubleshooting, trend analysis and most concerningly, missing potential cyber threats. Coralogix directly addresses these challenges with its in-stream data analysis and flexible data pipeline prioritization that eliminates the need for expensive indexing and hot storage. In practical terms, with Coralogix, government entities can potentially enjoy a unified monitoring experience for all their operational and security data, while realizing significant savings of up to 70% when compared to other solutions in the market.

About Coralogix

Coralogix is a modern, full-stack observability platform transforming how businesses process and understand their data. Our unique architecture powers in-stream analytics without reliance on indexing or hot storage. We specialize in comprehensive monitoring of logs, metrics, trace and security events, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing total cost of ownership by up to 70%. Coralogix stands out for its simple pricing model, based solely on data volume ingested and retained, and offers free, fast customer support with less than 30 second response time and 1 hour resolution time. Our platform covers the entire range of observability with features such as APM, RUM, SIEM, Kubernetes monitoring and more, with hundreds of quick-start packs and integrations, all streamlined for providing immediate value.

