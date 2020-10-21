CO.R.D.A.R Valsesia adopt innovative Israeli wastewater data solution to reduce water degradation in the Italian Alps

Kando's solution will simultaneously enable CO.R.D.A.R Valsesia to minimize pollution events and mitigate their affects

The pioneering deal was coordinated by Kando's local commercial and operational partners, B.M Tecnologie, entirely remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CO.R.D.A.R Valsesia provides water services to around 40,000 residents, with its Vintebbio wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) discharging around 17,000m3 of wastewater to the Sesia River each day – the local drinking water source.

The consolidation of local wastewater services in 2017 saw an increased number of industrial sites integrated into CO.R.D.A.R Valsesia's service area. Since then, the utility has experienced an uptick in heavy metal and organic loads at its central Vintebbio WWTP.

Kando's solution will simultaneously enable CO.R.D.A.R Valsesia to minimize pollution events and mitigate their affects. Real-time network condition data will be transmitted live to Kando's cloud-based analytics engine. There, the firm's proprietary algorithms will generate actionable insights. With increased knowledge of when pollution events are happening and from where they are coming, the utility can adapt its treatment processes to meet real-world needs and reduce future pollution events.

Ari Goldfarb, CEO of Kando, comments: We're delighted to be working with CO.R.D.A.R Valsesia: a utility committed to maximizing efficiency and building environmental sustainability into their working practices, all while delivering the best possible service to their customers.

