Counter Drone Technology Leader Sentrycs Announces its latest Public Safety Deals including new customers in North America

Sentrycs Concludes a Year of Record Growth with its C-UAS Technology Capable of Addressing the Growing Drone Threat Across Four Continents

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrycs, a technology leader in the Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) industry, announced today its continued progress globally within the public safety market. The company recently closed agreements with two new law enforcement organizations, including one in North America. These new agreements will deliver core protocol manipulation sensor solutions across a wide variety of scenarios, from fixed sites to vehicle-mounted (mobile) operations.

Sentrycs Counter-drone Portable solution

The deals mark another significant milestone for the company, which has seen its business quadruple, year over year, along with continued adoption of its pioneering technology which is now deployed across sensitive facilities and strategic assets worldwide.

The company has seen a noticeable spike in C-UAS interest heading into 2025, especially as in recent weeks, concerns have grown over unexplained drone sightings throughout several east coast states in the US. These sightings have prompted calls from both officials and citizens for swift action to identify and mitigate these mysterious flights.

Unregulated or malicious drone activity poses significant risks to public safety and critical infrastructure, ranging from unauthorized surveillance and smuggling to potential terrorist threats where commercially available drones can quickly and inexpensively be weaponized.

Addressing these challenges requires sophisticated solutions capable of countering such threats effectively while ensuring no interference with other communication systems that rely on the same frequency bands as the drones themselves. Sentrycs' solution is one of the few available technologies that addresses these challenges head-on, offering reliable and field-proven capability designed to safeguard public safety with no collateral damage.

Leveraging proprietary technology, Sentrycs' passively detects, identifies and tracks drones, significantly reducing the possibility of false detections, a constant challenge encountered with other technologies. The platform also allows the operator to mitigate (or neutralize) the drone in seconds, directing it to a designated safe landing spot or returning the device to its original home location, avoiding the need for kinetic engagements that often cause collateral damage.

"Recent events here in the US, specifically those in New Jersey really highlight the need to monitor unregulated drone activity, as it poses significant risks to public safety and critical infrastructure. Every single day our technology is supporting missions to monitor or mitigate illegal drone activity. Our global footprint means we address a variety of threats from ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) to enable human trafficking and drug smuggling, to even improvised explosive devices being delivered by the drones themselves" said Jason Moore, Chief Revenue Officer at Sentrycs. "Addressing these challenges demands sophisticated solutions that counter such threats immediately and effectively without interfering with critical communication systems or causing collateral damage"

About Sentrycs

Founded in 2017, Sentrycs is a leader in integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) technology, providing innovative solutions for drone threat detection and mitigation. The company is dedicated to advancing C-UAS technology through continuous research and development, ensuring its products remain at the forefront of the industry. With its solutions deployed across four continents, Sentrycs is committed to safeguarding public safety and critical infrastructure worldwide.

CONTACT: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585358/Sentrycs_Counter_Drone.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422730/5087617/Sentrycs_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sentrycs