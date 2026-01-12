CytoReason unveils LINA, an AI Agent accelerated by NVIDIA for Pharma R&D, built on computational disease models

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, CytoReason unveiled LINA, an AI agent designed to support pharmaceutical research and development.

LINA is a computational biology assistant that interprets molecular, clinical, and patient-level data using CytoReason's AI disease models and NVIDIA NIM microservices.

Built on CytoReason's AI framework and trained on hundreds of drug-development questions used across the pharma industry, LINA delivers grounded analysis plans, generates validated and reproducible code, and provides clear biological explanations across genes, pathways, cell types, and patient subgroups. By anchoring every response to CytoReason's mechanistic disease models, LINA avoids the hallucinations common in general-purpose language models.

The agent runs on NVIDIA accelerated computing and Qwen3-Next-80B-A3B-Instruct model hosted as NVIDIA NIM microservices, which provide optimized, containerized infrastructure for fast inference, secure deployment, and integration of AI models into existing R&D systems. This enables pharma research teams to run complex biological analyses efficiently and at scale.

CytoReason is working with leading pharmaceutical companies to validate LINA's capabilities. Together with collaboration partner Takeda, CytoReason published data at the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Congress suggesting that TYK2-dependent gene signature enrichment is associated with both ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. These results provide an example of LINA's ability to generate new insights for target discovery.

Building on this foundation, LINA enables researchers to explore disease biology conversationally, significantly shortening analysis cycles and supporting faster, more confident decisions at critical inflection points throughout development. It also produces visualizations, summaries, and end-to-end reports that streamline R&D workflows and support evidence-based decision-making.

As companies expand their AI ecosystems, LINA lays the foundation for scalable, multi-agent scientific workflows, improving the speed, accuracy, and transparency of R&D decisions.

Prof. Shai Shen-Orr, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist of CytoReason, said:

"At CytoReason, we set out to build the computational backbone of biological intelligence. LINA is the realization of that vision. With computational disease models, molecular and clinical data, and advanced AI infrastructure working together, LINA empowers scientists to engage directly with disease biology and get grounded, biological answers. We're proud to work with NVIDIA and partners like Takeda to bring this technology to life and to reshape how R&D teams make decisions."

About CytoReason

CytoReason is a technology company transforming biopharma's decision-making from trial and error to data-driven, using computational disease models for predictive asset insights. Therapeutic area leaders, research teams, and scientists of all levels rely on CytoReason's technology to increase the speed and accuracy of R&D decisions. Backed by strategic investors such as NVIDIA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Pfizer, CytoReason's technology is used by top pharma companies across the globe. Learn more at www.cytoreason.com.

