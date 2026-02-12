D-Fend Solutions Named in 2025 Gartner® Emerging Tech: Top-funded Startups for Cyber Electronic Defense (CED)

RA'ANANA, Israel and MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions, the leader in field-proven radio frequency (RF) cyber-driven, non-kinetic, non-disruptive counter-drone takeover technology, has been named in the Gartner Emerging Tech: Top-funded Startups for Cyber Electronic Defense (CED).

According to Gartner, in a Key Finding of the report, "commercial counter-drone success hinges on nonkinetic, high-precision counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) technology. Solutions that can neutralize threats without causing collateral damage or disrupting legitimate civilian communications are favored."

In a related Recommendation, Gartner advises organizations to "Secure commercial market leadership by prioritizing scalable, nonkinetic mitigation systems that guarantee low collateral damage. Do this by implementing AI-driven sensor fusion to precisely distinguish alien assets from legitimate communication signals and demonstrating practical efficacy."

According to the report, "the drone detection and mitigation category received significant commercial investment, driven by the reality that inexpensive, widely accessible drones pose threats to private enterprises, energy grids, and public venues. Consequently, investment is heavily focused on companies providing scalable, nonkinetic solutions that can operate within urban and regulatory-sensitive environments without causing collateral damage." D-Fend Solutions is an example of one such company.

Regarding Near-term Implications and Actions, Gartner states that "To protect against widely accessible, inexpensive drones in civilian settings, leaders must focus on solutions that are scalable, effective, and nondestructive. Product leaders should prioritize the development of modular, open-architecture C-UAS systems that leverage easily deployable detection sensors."

Gartner, Emerging Tech: Top-funded Startups for Cyber Electronic Defense (CED), 8 December 2025. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone, cyber-takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety, and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments to overcome both current and emerging drone threats. With thousands of successful deployments performed worldwide in the most challenging real-life scenarios, EnforceAir, the company's core offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event, critical infrastructure, and other environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology is deployed by top-tier government agencies, including military, law enforcement, and homeland security, as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir executes RF cyber-takeovers of rogue drones as a standalone, multilayer, or integrated system, for safe landings and controlled outcomes, preserving the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation, and everyday life.

