D-Fend Solutions Significantly Expands Operations in North America to Meet Increasing Demand for its Counter-Drone Solutions

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions – the leader in radio frequency (RF), cyber-based, non-kinetic, non-jamming, counter-drone takeover technology – today announced the expansion of its North American headquarters in McLean, Virginia. This announcement follows D-Fend Solutions' strategic focus on North America, its continued growth in the region during 2020 and the strong adoption of its flagship product, EnforceAir , by North American military and special forces, national and homeland security, law enforcement, airports, border patrol, VIP executive protection, and event and stadium organizations.

D-Fend Solutions' tapped industry expert and former U.S. military veteran Terry DiVittorio as General Manager to lead the North American business. DiVittorio – who was formerly a career non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force, the director and portfolio manager of national security accounts for both a large system integrator and top-tier consulting firm, and president at a cyber-intelligence technology company – has brought on ten technical and domain experts for D-Fend's North American operations.

This includes a team in Canada to support current Canadian customers and expand D-Fend Solutions' footprint in that strategic market. D-Fend Solutions North America is now fully staffed and equipped to perform full business lifecycle services, including sales, system demonstrations, service delivery, support, and ongoing service and maintenance for clients in North America and North American customers operating the system in other countries.

"D-Fend Solutions has established a strong foothold in North America. We have secured new contracts with tier one United States government (USG) agencies, deployed additional systems at multiple existing customer sites and established new partnerships with both large system integrators and specialized technology enablement companies," said Terry DiVittorio, General Manager of North American business, D-Fend Solutions. "Our North American growth plan for the coming year is ambitious, but I am confident that our experts in drone technology and tactics, military operations, security and force protection, electronic warfare, law enforcement and aviation operations will successfully execute on our goals of providing enhanced support to current customers and expanding our North American footprint."

"North America is an important component of our global growth plan and I am pleased with the quick progress we have achieved in the region," said Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO, D-Fend Solutions. "Appointing a talented and experienced leader like Terry to lead our North American business is already paying big dividends and it will help increase our overall business growth over the next year."

EnforceAir is D-Fend Solutions' flagship counter-unmanned aerial system (c-UAS) product. It features premier drone radio frequency (RF) takeover technology. The system automatically, in either autonomous or manual mode, detects, locates and identifies rogue drones in the airspace, and then neutralizes the threat by empowering system operators to take full control over drones and land them safely in a predefined zone. Since the system does not rely upon jammers or kinetic technology, EnforceAir avoids collateral damage, interference, disruption and disturbance.

About D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome both current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company's flagship offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event and critical infrastructure environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is in deployment at high-tier U.S. government agencies – including with U.S. military, federal law enforcement and homeland security bodies – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF, cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation and everyday life.

Contact

Allison Regan

[email protected]

SOURCE D-Fend Solutions

Related Links

https://www.d-fendsolutions.com/

