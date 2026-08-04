Dario Expands Provider-Backed Cardiometabolic Platform with New Women's Health and Sleep Solutions Aligning with Client Demand

New programs, expected to begin revenue contribution Q4 2026, extend Dario's integrated healthcare platform into two high-impact clinical categories while advancing execution of the Company's provider-backed care strategy

AI-enabled programs combine digital engagement, human behavioral coaching and clinical care to improve outcomes while expanding Dario's participation in reimbursement-driven healthcare services

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leading AI-powered healthcare technology company transforming the management of chronic conditions, today announced it has further expanded its provider-backed cardiometabolic platform with the launch of Dario Women™ and Dario Sleep™. The two new programs address important drivers of cardiometabolic health through an integrated care experience combining AI-powered engagement, behavioral support and access to licensed healthcare providers.

The new offerings come as demand from large enterprise payers for multi-condition solutions continues to rise, and single point offerings are phased out. While increasing the indications supported by its platform, Dario has further expanded into provider-backed care to broaden participation in reimbursement-driven healthcare services.

Both Dario Women™ and Dario Sleep™ are expected to roll out to the Company's Fortune 500 and other clients in Fall 2026. Recurring revenue contribution per engaged member per month for the digital health platform is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026, with revenue from the provider-backed care services anticipated at the end of 2026 and into the beginning of 2027. The new programs are expected to expand revenue opportunities across Dario's existing enterprise customer base by allowing employers and health plans to address additional high-cost clinical needs through the same integrated platform.

"Dario continues to execute on our strategy of integrating provider-backed care throughout our expanding chronic condition platform," said Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of Dario. "Women's health and sleep represent significant opportunities to improve cardiometabolic outcomes while expanding the value we deliver to employers, health plans and members. As we continue adding clinical capabilities to our platform, we strengthen our ability to support members throughout their healthcare journey while creating new opportunities to grow revenue through healthcare services that extend beyond digital engagement."

Dario Women: Supporting Women's Cardiometabolic Health

Dario Women, developed in-house and native to Dario's solution, supports members navigating perimenopause and menopause, life stages frequently associated with weight changes, sleep disruption, metabolic changes and increased cardiometabolic risk, with one in three women developing metabolic syndrome during menopause transition1.

The program combines AI-powered engagement, personalized human-led behavioral coaching and access to licensed healthcare providers in one, connected member experience. Eligible members may receive clinical evaluation for hormone replacement therapy (HRT), when medically appropriate, following a comprehensive clinical assessment conducted in accordance with evidence-based clinical guidelines and applicable regulations.

Dario Sleep: Connecting Sleep Health to Cardiometabolic Care

Dario Sleep addresses obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a significant contributor to cardiometabolic disease and rising healthcare costs.

Published research has shown that untreated OSA patients incur approximately 2.5× higher annual healthcare costs than individuals without OSA.2 Cardiometabolic patients with OSA also generate approximately 50% higher annual medical costs, representing an average increase of more than $6,185 per member per year.3

The Dario Sleep program enables eligible members to complete a one-night, clinical-grade home sleep test with real-time data transmitted directly to licensed healthcare providers for evaluation. Based on individual clinical needs, providers determine appropriate treatment pathways, which may include positional therapy, oral appliance therapy, CPAP therapy or GLP-1 treatment when clinically appropriate.

"Our goal is to connect members with the right care through one coordinated experience," said Lara Dodo, Chief Operating Officer of Dario. "By integrating AI-powered engagement, behavioral coaching and provider-backed clinical care within one platform, we help members access appropriate treatment while giving employers and health plans a more comprehensive solution for managing interconnected chronic conditions."

Members enrolled in Dario Women and Dario Sleep continue their care journey through Dario's integrated healthcare platform, which combines connected devices, AI-powered insights, personalized coaching and provider-backed clinical care across diabetes, hypertension, weight management, ergonomic posture, behavioral health, women's health and sleep.

1 Janssen I, Powell LH, Crawford S, Lasley B, Sutton-Tyrrell K. Menopause and the metabolic syndrome: the Study of Women's Health Across the Nation. Arch Intern Med. 2008;168(14):1568-1575. doi:10.1001/archinte.168.14.1568. PMID: 18663170. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18663170/

2 Zappala P, et al. The Global Socioeconomic Burden of Obstructive Sleep Apnea: A Comprehensive Review. Healthcare (Basel). 2025;13(17):2115. https://doi.org/10.3390/healthcare13172115

3 Patel U. Sleep apnea drives average medical costs up 50% for patients with cardio/obesity. Evernorth Research Institute, January 26, 2024. https://www.evernorth.com/articles/sleep-apnea-cardiodiabesity-medical-costs

About DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO)

DarioHealth (Nasdaq: DRIO) is an AI-powered healthcare technology company helping health plans, health systems and employers improve health outcomes while lowering the cost of care. The Company's integrated platform combines connected devices, personalized member engagement, AI-driven insights and provider-backed clinical care to support people living with conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health needs.

Powered by more than 13 billion proprietary longitudinal healthcare data points collected over more than a decade, Dario's AI platform personalizes care at the individual member level by analyzing biometric, clinical and behavioral data to deliver more timely and effective interventions. By combining engagement, clinical intelligence and care delivery within a single platform, Dario helps customers address multiple chronic conditions through one solution.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected launch and implementation of the programs; the timing of anticipated revenue contribution by the programs; that the new programs are expected to expand revenue opportunities across Dario's existing enterprise customer base; and the benefits and uses of the Company's platform and programs. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contacts

Michael Lipari

SVP Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-201-785-6310

Rob Halpern

SVP Marketing

[email protected]

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SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.