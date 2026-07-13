Dario Expects Proprietary AI Engine DarioIQ™ to Increase Recurring Revenue from Existing Customers by 10-15%

DarioIQ drives higher engagement and retention, better clinical outcomes, higher client ROI and recurring revenue growth for Dario

Dario IQ's AI-driven personalization increases member engagement by 40% and improves member retention by 20% by leveraging 13+ billion proprietary real-world healthcare data points

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company," "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leading AI-powered healthcare technology company transforming the management of chronic conditions, today announced the Company expects broader deployment of DarioIQ™, its proprietary, responsible generative and agentic AI platform, to increase annual Business-to-Business-to-Consumer ("B2B2C") recurring revenue by approximately 10% to 15% from existing customers, before the impact of future customer wins or additional condition expansions.

While Dario continues to demonstrate success with its land-and-expand strategy with existing enterprise customers through its multi-condition platform, DarioIQ creates an additional opportunity to lift B2B2C annual recurring revenues from current clients. By increasing member engagement, retention and clinical outcomes, DarioIQ has the potential to further boost the Company's proven return on investment ("ROI") of 2.5X to 5X across its programs.

DarioIQ increases active member engagement by 40% and improved member retention by 20% through highly personalized interventions tailored to each member's unique health profile and behavior, as compared to the control group. These results reflect DarioIQ development completed in the first half of 2026, and the Company expects performance to continue improving as the models are enhanced with additional data.

"Higher engagement increases the lifetime value of members while improving customer ROI, enabling Dario to grow revenue without proportionally increasing customer acquisition costs," said Lara Dodo, Chief Operating Officer of Dario.

"AI is transforming healthcare, and we believe Dario is well-positioned to lead the industry in harnessing the power of one of the largest proprietary datasets to improve outcomes for patients and payers," said Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of Dario. "In managing chronic health, Dario owns the whole stack. We own the devices, the data and the AI, built over more than a decade. DarioIQ turns that integrated stack into results we can measure for members and for the clients who pay for outcomes. And this is work from just the first half of 2026. We are still at the beginning of what we can do."

Unlike general-purpose AI models trained primarily on public information, DarioIQ is powered by a de-identified dataset of more than 13 billion proprietary real-world healthcare data points collected across Dario's business-to-consumer ("B2C") experience. By combining biometric readings from U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA")-cleared connected devices, clinical history and member behavioral engagement patterns, DarioIQ determines the right message, delivered through the right channel, at the right time for each individual member. This helps improve engagement while increasing the efficiency of outreach. Every new member interaction strengthens the intelligence of the system, further enhancing the asset as the platform grows and AI capabilities continue to evolve. Consistent with Dario's responsible-AI practices, DarioIQ operates with human and clinical oversight, privacy safeguards and continuous monitoring.

The Company's recently announced expansion into provider-backed care further increases the long-term value of DarioIQ by connecting AI-driven engagement directly to clinical intervention. As Dario expands into larger healthcare markets, the same AI engine can support a broader range of clinical workflows, provider interactions and reimbursement opportunities.

About DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is an AI-powered healthcare technology company helping health plans, health systems and employers improve health outcomes while lowering the cost of care. The Company's integrated platform combines connected devices, personalized member engagement, AI-driven insights and provider-backed clinical care to support people living with conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health needs.

Powered by more than 13 billion proprietary longitudinal healthcare data points collected over more than a decade, Dario's AI platform personalizes care at the individual member level by analyzing biometric, clinical and behavioral data to deliver more timely and effective interventions. By combining engagement, clinical intelligence and care delivery within a single platform, Dario helps customers address multiple chronic conditions through one solution.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when discussing the expected broader deployment and future performance of DarioIQ™; the expected increase in annual B2B2C recurring revenue from existing customers; the anticipated impact of DarioIQ on member engagement, retention, clinical outcomes and customer ROI; the expectation that DarioIQ's performance will continue to improve as its models are enhanced with additional data; the expected benefits of the Company's proprietary AI platform and dataset; the anticipated ability of DarioIQ to improve the efficiency of outreach and strengthen the platform through additional member interactions; the expected long-term value of the Company's expansion into provider-backed care; the anticipated ability of DarioIQ to support broader clinical workflows, provider interactions and reimbursement opportunities; the Company's growth strategy, including future customer wins and additional condition expansions; and the Company's beliefs, expectations, objectives, plans and prospects. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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DarioHealth Corporate Contacts

Michael Lipari

SVP Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-201-785-6310

Rob Halpern

SVP Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.