DarioHealth Expands GLP-1 Solution with Prescribing Capabilities through Collaboration with MediOrbis, Targeting Employers and Direct-to-Consumer Markets

New collaboration enhances Dario's comprehensive GLP-1 offering with virtual physician management to meet growing demand from employers covering weight-loss medications, opening new revenue streams in direct-to-consumer and pharma channels

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- January 14, 2025 -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, today announced a collaboration with MediOrbis, a multi-specialty digital health provider, to add prescribing capabilities to Dario's GLP-1 behavior change solution for a comprehensive medical weight loss program. This strategic addition creates a fully integrated solution for employers covering weight-loss medications and supports direct-to-consumer offerings, expanding Dario's addressable market in one of the fastest-growing segments of digital health.

Employer coverage of GLP-1 medications for weight loss continues to grow, with a recent survey from Mercer showing 44% of large employers now covering obesity drugs.[1] As more employers cover obesity medications, the rising costs of these drugs highlight the need for strategic plan designs that ensure judicious use of medications in close collaboration with behavior change programs to drive sustainable clinical outcomes while maximizing return-on-investment (ROI). Dario's aim is to ensure the drug is prescribed to the right people and to facilitate successful onboarding and offboarding processes. The Company leverages its unique expertise in behavior change to guide users through a healthy and effective GLP-1 journey, resulting in real, sustainable weight loss through lifelong healthy lifestyle modification. This new collaboration enhances Dario's comprehensive GLP-1 solution by adding a key physician oversight including prescribing capability, positioning the Company to potentially drive recurring revenue and expand its addressable market in response to growing employer demand for holistic, cost-effective weight management programs.

Dario works with employers to support a wide range of GLP-1 benefits strategies by delivering the GLP-1 behavior change solution as required under plan design to help employees successfully lose weight and improve measurable results before, during and after the use of a GLP-1 medication. The addition of MediOrbis prescribing capabilities extends Dario's ability to optimize outcomes and ROI for employers by layering seamless access to care across the behavior change journey for people who are most likely to benefit from the addition of a GLP-1 medication.

"The GLP-1 market is rapidly expanding, but employers need more than access to medications—they need a solution that drives long-term health improvements and cost savings," said Steven Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer at Dario. "Our new collaboration with MediOrbis completes our end-to-end GLP-1 solution, enabling us to meet this demand by combining virtual prescribing with proven behavior change programs. We believe that this strategic move positions Dario to capture more opportunities in the employer and direct-to-consumer markets while delivering actionable insights to our pharma partners, opening new pathways for recurring revenue."

Dr. Omar Manejwala, Chief Medical Officer at Dario commented: "Achieving sustainable weight loss with GLP-1 medications requires more than just a prescription—it demands continuous, personalized support to maintain results. We believe that our collaboration with MediOrbis strengthens our ability to provide seamless, high-quality virtual care that complements our behavior change programs, ensuring members achieve meaningful health outcomes while employers see long-term value from their investment."

Dr. Jonathan Wiesen, Co – Founder and Chief Medical Officer of MediOrbis commented: "We are excited to collaborate with Dario to leverage digital care to address and manage obesity and other specialty and chronic illnesses, which are the most prevalent and resource-consumptive health conditions. This collaboration allows us to continue to seek to innovate and develop meaningful clinical programs that impact the health, productivity and well-being of employees worldwide."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the future market growth of GLP-1 medications for weight loss, the benefits to employers and patients resulting from the collaboration between the Company and MediOrbis, and the potential of the collaboration to position the Company to drive recurring revenue and expand its addressable market. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

1. Employers enhanced health benefits in 2024, adding coverage for weight-loss medications and IVF despite growing health cost.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920436/3708722/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

[email protected]

+1-312-593-4280

DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact

Kat Parrella

Investor Relations Manager

[email protected]

+315-378-6922

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.