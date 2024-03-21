DARIOHEALTH TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS ON THURSDAY, MARCH 28TH

Company to host conference call and webcast at 8:30am ET

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today that it will release its financial results for the 4th quarter ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, March 28th, 2024, before the market opens and will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer and Rick Anderson, President, will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, March 28th, 8:30am ET

Dial-in Number: 1-888-886-7786 (domestic) or 1-416-764-8658 (international)

Call me™: https://emportal.ink/3T9QM65

Participants can use the dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. This link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1659828&tp_key=33195a8703

Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through Sunday, April 28th, 2024. To listen to the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and use replay passcode 63790103.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

mary@dariohealth.com

+1-312-593-4280

DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact

Kat Parella

Investor Relations Manager

[email protected]

+315-378-6922

Media Contact:

Scott Stachowiak

[email protected]

+1-646-942-5630

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920436/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.