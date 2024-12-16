DealHub Named Frost & Sullivan's 2024 North America Company of the Year for Excellence in CPQ Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas , Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DealHub.io, the leading provider of configure, price, quote (CPQ) has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's prestigious 2024 North American Company of the Year Award in the CPQ software category. This distinction highlights DealHub's leadership in driving continuous CPQ innovation that increases sales efficiency and revenue growth for organizations.

"Customers report substantial benefits from incorporating DealHub CPQ into their sales cycle. DealHub helps businesses overcome complexity, efficiently execute their go-to-market strategies, and reduce price quote creation time." - Lara Forlino Industry Analyst, ICT: Digital Content Services.

Frost & Sullivan's analysts identified that DealHub has redefined the way CPQ addresses the complexities of modern sales processes. This is evident in DealHub CPQ's proven ability to deliver increased sales results and the consistently high satisfaction rates the company receives from its customers.

"DealHub CPQ is designed to easily adapt and respond to the dynamic challenges and continuously evolving business needs faced by sales organizations," said Eyal Elbahary, CEO. "This award recognizes how our innovative and customer-centric approach to CPQ has proven to help organizations drive sales efficiency, effectiveness and revenue growth."

DealHub sets the new benchmark for CPQ. DealHub delivers advanced functionality that solves key challenges faced by organizations, from simplifying complex product configurations and the need for dynamic pricing, to supporting all sales modes and channels, including direct sales, partners, PLG and e-commerce. DealHub's award-winning CPQ is an integral part of its complete Quote-to-Revenue platform that includes Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Subscription Management, Billing, Document Generation, online forms, e-Signature and digital DealRooms that enhance Buyer-Seller collaboration, and accelerate deal closing.

Frost & Sullivan's customer research validated that DealHub's end-to-end approach ensures that every touchpoint in the revenue lifecycle process is optimized for efficiency, transparency, and sales growth. This makes DealHub the ideal strategic partner for businesses looking to accelerate their revenue execution.

