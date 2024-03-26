Deepdub Launches in AWS Marketplace, Expanding Access to Hollywood Quality AI Dubbing

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepdub , the leading AI-based audiovisual dubbing and language localization company, announced today its availability in the AWS Marketplace. This collaboration significantly broadens the accessibility of Deepdub's services for Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers globally. Deepdub's AI dubbing and voice-over platform provides a comprehensive array of AI dubbing tools and technologies, seamlessly integrated for optimized compatibility and performance, catering to the high standards of the media and entertainment industry.

AWS will showcase Deepdub at the 2024 NABShow on April 13–17 in Las Vegas. Deepdub has been invited by AWS for Media & Entertainment to participate in a newsroom technology demonstration, showcasing its innovative AI dubbing & voice-over solutions alongside AWS at one of the industry's premier events.

Built on trusted AWS cloud infrastructure, Deepdub's platform delivers seamless Hollywood-quality dubbing and voice-over solutions. This collaboration streamlines the content localization process, simplifying procurement for AWS customers, and underscores both companies' dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI in media applications, including a co-selling initiative that will bring innovative localization solutions to the media and entertainment sector.

"We're excited to team up with AWS to bring the benefits of our AI dubbing solutions to AWS customers worldwide," said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and co-founder of Deepdub. "With the explosive rise of streaming and international content production, Deepdub and AWS are innovating together to help creators efficiently scale localization."

About Deepdub

Deepdub aims to bridge the language barrier and cultural gap of entertainment experiences for international audiences across TV, Film, Advertising, Gaming, and e-learning. The company provides high-quality localization services for entertainment content using deep learning and AI algorithms. Deepdub plugs into the post-production process of content owners and provides an end-to-end solution for all their localization needs. Deepdub's team consists of technology entrepreneurs, engineers, and scientists, as well as dubbing and post-production specialists with extensive industry experience. The advisory board features prominent media executives including Kevin Reilly, former Chief Content Officer at HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV, and Emiliano Calemzuk, the former President of Fox Television Studios.

For more information about Deepdub, visit https://deepdub.ai or follow us on Linkedin @deepdub_ai

