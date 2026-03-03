DeepKeep Launches AI Agent Attack Surface Mapping and Discovery Solution

DeepKeep's new offering - available for free to enterprises - addresses the growing number of threats introduced by AI agents, recommending mitigations, and enabling CISOs to actively manage and reduce risk.

TEL AVIV, Israel , March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepKeep , the end-to-end AI security platform, today launched an AI agent attack surface scanning and discovery solution, which maps the risks associated with each agent within an agentic enterprise workflow. As organizations increasingly deploy non-deterministic, LLM-based agents with access to business applications, tools, and data, they are unintentionally expanding their attack surface in ways traditional cybersecurity controls were not designed to address. The new, first-of-its-kind AI Agent Scanner, which provides immediate, actionable visibility into what AI agents can access, which tools and data they interact with, and where potential vulnerabilities exist, meets a pressing enterprise need as the AI agent attack surface grows.

AI agents are evolving from basic chatbots and assistants to context-aware, sophisticated enterprise actors, predicted to make at least 15% of routine business decisions by 2028. Unlike standalone AI applications, which have a relatively limited attack surface, these agents can autonomously interact with external tools, applications, and knowledge bases – including collaboration platforms, operational systems, finance systems, cloud services, and other AI agents – to perform actual business tasks. This expanded connectivity creates a broader and more attractive attack surface for adversaries, increasing the potential for breaches, data exposure, misuse of tools, or unintended actions that traditional cybersecurity tools are not designed to prevent.

To tackle this emerging threat – made even more complex by the lack of a standard language for describing and securing an AI agents' structure and related threats across workflows and vendors – DeepKeep's AI agent scanner provides organizations with a structured approach to secure this new generation of agentic AI systems.

The solution performs robust attack surface scanning to map an agent's entire threat landscape, identifying connected tools and their intents, data sources, and potential vulnerabilities. The capability produces a visual risk map of vital insights to help businesses better understand the scope of their agent's exposure and threats, according to the latest OWASP Top 10 for Agentic Applications. It also indicates how each element may be leveraged by attackers, and what defensive actions are needed. By increasing visibility into complex, multi-framework agentic workflows, organizations can identify and manage risks earlier – both during development and as agents move into production.

Beyond mapping and discovery, DeepKeep's solution also provides runtime protection for select agentic frameworks. The platform identifies where AI firewalls and guardrails should be placed based on observed agent behavior, tool access, and data exposure, enabling security teams to actively reduce risk during execution.

"AI agents are no longer operating in isolation; they're quickly becoming fundamental parts of entire business workflows, executing tasks that change how work gets done. But without proper safeguards, their expanding attack surface will rapidly become a massive enterprise liability," said Yossi Altevet, CTO and Co-Founder of DeepKeep. "At DeepKeep, we are committed to securing agentic AI today and tomorrow, and that means innovating even faster than AI is evolving, starting with our new scanning solution, which offers the immediate visibility and protection businesses need to safely leverage agentic AI ecosystems."

The solution currently supports leading agentic frameworks, including Microsoft-based frameworks, Agentforce, OpenAI Agents, CrewAI, Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, n8n, Make and others. DeepKeep plans to expand its AI agent security capabilities across the full AI lifecycle in 2026, with a red teaming solution forthcoming. The new AI Agent Scanner joins DeepKeep's established suite of enterprise AI security solutions and gives businesses the confidence to leverage AI without sacrificing safety, control, or trust.

To learn more about DeepKeep's security solution for agentic AI workflows and to try the scanner for free, please visit agentscanner.deepkeep.ai .

About DeepKeep

DeepKeep provides end-to-end AI security and trustworthiness across the full AI lifecycle. Its platform protects multimodal systems – including large language models and computer vision – helping enterprises deploy and use AI safely, accurately, and in compliance with security and privacy standards. With capabilities such as an AI Firewall, Automated AI Red Teaming, AI Usage Control and advanced Model Scanning, DeepKeep enables cybersecurity teams to defend against vulnerabilities, data leakage, hallucinations, and bias while maintaining trust in AI-driven operations. Founded in 2021 by Rony Ohayon and a team of cybersecurity experts, DeepKeep is dedicated to securing the future of enterprise AI. For more information, visit www.deepkeep.ai .

