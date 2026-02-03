DeepKeep's AI Security Platform Launches on Google Cloud Marketplace and AWS Marketplace

With availability on both of the leading cloud marketplaces, businesses gain streamlined access to DeepKeep's end-to-end security and trust solution for enterprise AI agents, applications, and users

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepKeep, the end-to-end AI security platform, today announced the availability of its enterprise AI security and trustworthiness platform on Google Cloud Marketplace and AWS Marketplace. This milestone allows businesses to seamlessly access, deploy, and integrate the DeepKeep solution for enterprise AI safety, compliance, and trustworthiness via the cloud, unlocking scalable, secure AI usage.

As AI is rapidly embedded in enterprise operations, security concerns are rising in parallel. In 2025, breaches involving shadow AI - unsanctioned or poorly governed use of AI tools - added approximately $670,000 to the average cost of a data breach, underscoring how unsafe AI usage amplifies financial and operational impact.As adversarial attacks, data leakage, and misuse of AI systems continue to drive incident response, legal exposure, and loss of trust, traditional security controls are proving insufficient in the face of the unpredictable nature of AI behavior, from hallucinations to biased outputs, underscoring the urgent need for purpose-built AI security.

DeepKeep's platform is designed to mitigate these risks by offering real-time monitoring, advanced red-teaming, and robust AI firewalls, safeguarding enterprise AI and allowing businesses to scale with confidence. The solution addresses multimodal AI, advanced LLMs, and agentic AI, and offers end-to-end protection from development to deployment. With its new availability on Google Cloud Marketplace and AWS Marketplace, enterprises can now more easily discover, purchase, and deploy DeepKeep's AI security solutions, integrating them seamlessly into existing systems and accelerating secure AI adoption.

"Our launch on Google Cloud Marketplace and AWS Marketplace removes friction for enterprises and makes AI security broadly accessible, reinforcing that it is no longer a nice-to-have, but a business imperative," said Guy Sheena, Chief Business Officer of DeepKeep. "We are proud to give organizations the tools they need to secure, monitor, and trust their AI ecosystems as they scale. As AI adoption accelerates, there is no longer a viable path forward without dedicated AI security."

Alongside this new availability, DeepKeep is now a Google Cloud Partner, highlighting it as a trusted and integrated solution available across the Google Cloud ecosystem. This partnership reflects DeepKeep's certified expertise, validated by Google's technical vetting and proven customer success. It enhances credibility with clients, provides access to Google's support, training, marketing, and exclusive resources, and enables DeepKeep to continue to provide value to enterprises within the Google Cloud ecosystem.

