DeepKeep Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Competitive Landscape: AI Operations Management

DeepKeep was cited in four Gartner reports in the past month for its AI security and trust solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepKeep, the end-to-end AI security platform, today announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Provider in the 2026 Gartner Competitive Landscape: AI Operations Management (May 2026) report released this week. DeepKeep finds that this recognition underscores its role as a key market player in the emerging AI security space as the threat surface continues to expand and evolve. The Competitive Landscape report maps how AI operations management platforms are evolving, what barriers exist, and how vendors are differentiating themselves, providing enterprises with an independent assessment of key players and their capabilities.

As enterprises continue to accelerate their adoption of AI models and agents, the attack surface is expanding in ways traditional security tools were never designed to address. AI-specific risks, including prompt injection, data exfiltration via model outputs, hallucinations in automated workflows, and agent-driven lateral movement, require purpose-built security infrastructure. DeepKeep sees its inclusion in the report as a reflection of its position as a critical layer in the enterprise AI stack, built to secure AI systems across their full lifecycle.

According to the Competitive Landscape Report, DeepKeep competes aggressively in the AI security niche, differentiating through its context-aware AI firewall, automated and vibe AI red teaming, model scanning, usage control, and multimodal coverage. They target large, risk-averse enterprises with native multilingual coverage and deployment options spanning SaaS, private cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments. They win business by surfacing vulnerabilities pre-deployment, blocking prompt injections, data leakage, and hallucinations at runtime, and securing AI agents, effectively serving as an enterprise-grade trust shield.

The recognition marks four total appearances for DeepKeep in Gartner research in May-June alone. DeepKeep was also named a Sample Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Digital Workplace Applications (May 2026) and Hype Cycle for Workspace Security (June 2026) reports under the AI Usage Control category. Separately, DeepKeep was cited in Gartner's Reference Architecture Brief: AI Security Testing (May 2026), which includes vendors delivering AI red teaming. The company recently launched its first-of-a-kind Vibe AI Red Teaming capability, designed to simulate real-world attacks on AI applications and agents while allowing security teams to actively steer the testing process to ensure optimal, tailored results.

"Every enterprise running AI is carrying risks that they can't fully see. Applications leak sensitive data, agents act without sufficient guardrails, and prompt-based attacks are growing more sophisticated," said Yossi Altevet, CTO and Co-founder of DeepKeep. "We truly believe that Gartner's recognition reflects DeepKeep's position at the forefront of this challenge, delivering the comprehensive security infrastructure that enterprises need to operate AI safely and responsibly and to scale confidently."

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About DeepKeep

DeepKeep provides end-to-end AI security and trustworthiness across the full AI lifecycle. Its platform protects multimodal systems – including large language models and computer vision – helping enterprises deploy and use AI safely, accurately, and in compliance with security and privacy standards. With capabilities such as an AI Firewall, Automated AI Red Teaming, AI Usage Control and advanced Model Scanning, DeepKeep enables cybersecurity teams to defend against vulnerabilities, data leakage, hallucinations, and bias while maintaining trust in AI-driven operations. Founded in 2021 by Rony Ohayon and a team of cybersecurity experts, DeepKeep is dedicated to securing the future of enterprise AI. For more information, visit deepkeep.ai.

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SOURCE DeepKeep