DeepKeep Launches First-of-its-Kind Vibe AI Red Teaming Capability for AI Security

The new feature revolutionizes enterprise AI security by enabling customized testing via natural language commands with human guidance to proactively identify vulnerabilities and security gaps in rapidly evolving ecosystems

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepKeep, the end-to-end AI security platform, today announced the launch of Vibe AI Red Teaming, a first-of-its-kind capability designed for human-steered, dynamic testing and attack simulation on AI applications and AI agents. This innovative solution introduces a breakthrough approach beyond automated red teaming, enabling security teams to guide the execution according to their domain knowledge and specific needs and goals.

As AI is implemented into business operations with increasing autonomy and access to operations, data, and apps, the risks of data leakage, malicious exploitation, and adversarial manipulation continue to rise. Yet only 14% of CEOs believe their AI systems adequately protect sensitive data – reflecting not only growing risk, but a widening gap in expertise at the intersection of AI and security. As organizations struggle to keep pace, the challenge is not replacing human expertise, but augmenting security teams and managed service providers (MSPs) with the capabilities needed to secure increasingly complex systems and the integrity of their AI-driven operations.

Traditional red teaming methods are generally manual, requiring a high level of human expertise and a significant time investment. This not only makes them costly to run, but also nearly impossible to scale. Simultaneously, fully automated red teaming is often less comprehensive and does not make use of valuable domain knowledge, resulting in limited flexibility, depth and outcomes. DeepKeep's Vibe AI Red Teaming bridges this gap, combining agent-driven execution with human-steered commands. Security teams can refine the attacks in real time, select the type of attacks and depth, define testing objectives - such as assessing data exposure or validating compliance with security frameworks - and customize the process dynamically for more meaningful, actionable results.

Built on an interactive, agent-based approach with human-in-the-loop guidance, the feature allows security teams to actively steer red teaming as testing unfolds, intervene at key decision points, adapt plans in real time based on intermediate findings, and introduce custom scenarios or prompts mid-execution. It also provides relevant recommendations and mitigation options, as well as customized reports that offer timely visibility into emerging risks for security, executive, and compliance stakeholders. DeepKeep's Vibe Red Teaming is designed to test AI systems across the full spectrum, including foundational models, AI applications, and AI agents.

"The future of AI security is as dynamic as AI itself, and Vibe Red Teaming is our latest solution to ensure businesses can continue to scale their AI usage without compromising security or trust,'' said Yossi Altevet, CTO of DeepKeep. "Just as vibe coding opened new doors for developers, Vibe AI Red Teaming is the natural next step in the evolution of AI security, enabling CISOs and security teams to remain in full control of the testing process and outcomes to safeguard their AI ecosystems against present and future threats.''

Vibe AI Red Teaming will also be an essential component for businesses as they continue to adapt to evolving data protection regulations like GDPR, other global regulatory guidelines and industry standards such as OWASP and NIST. As AI models increasingly gain access to sensitive data, it is crucial for enterprises to ensure these systems remain fully compliant, allowing AI to be leveraged to its full potential while maintaining strict guardrails on company and customer data.

The Vibe AI Red Teaming capability is available as part of DeepKeep's comprehensive AI security platform. Learn more here.

About DeepKeep

DeepKeep provides end-to-end AI security and trustworthiness across the full AI lifecycle. Its platform protects multimodal systems – including large language models and computer vision – helping enterprises deploy and use AI safely, accurately, and in compliance with security and privacy standards. With capabilities such as an AI Firewall, Automated AI Red Teaming, AI Usage Control and advanced Model Scanning, DeepKeep enables cybersecurity teams to defend against vulnerabilities, data leakage, hallucinations, and bias while maintaining trust in AI-driven operations. Founded in 2021 by Rony Ohayon and a team of cybersecurity experts, DeepKeep is dedicated to securing the future of enterprise AI. For more information, visit deepkeep.ai.

Media Contact

Mike Katznelson

Headline Media

[email protected]

US: +1 914 233 5302

UK: +44 203 769 0660

SOURCE DeepKeep