Dr. Rangan Chatterjee and YuLife Launch Virtual Wellness Event Series

YuLife's Chief Wellbeing Officer, best-selling author and host of the 'Feel Better, Live More' podcast Dr. Rangan Chatterjee, to promote healthy everyday lifestyle choices in upcoming series

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YuLife , the tech-driven insurance company on a mission to inspire life, today announced that the company's Chief Wellbeing Officer, Dr. Rangan Chatterjee, is to spearhead a series of virtual events, workshops, and other activities which will support YuLife in its core goal of helping businesses encourage employees to live better and healthier lives.

Dr. Chatterjee, widely regarded as one of the most influential medical doctors in the UK, will inaugurate the series on the 15th October, 2020 with a virtual event about 'The new world of work: How small businesses can create a cost-effective culture of wellbeing'. Dr. Chatterjee will discuss how employers can help their staff incorporate easy, healthy habits into their daily lives to bolster their mental and physical wellbeing. The upcoming virtual event will be followed by further events throughout the coming year, such as online question-and-answer sessions, video chats, and blog posts.

YuLife is the first digital life insurance platform to place policyholders' everyday health and wellbeing at the heart of their experience. YuLife equips members with an engaging, game-like app, through which users can access vouchers and discounts from Britain's leading brands in return for completing everyday wellness challenges, such as walking, cycling, meditation and mindfulness, thus creating a tangible incentive for healthy living. In this way, YuLife enhances workplace satisfaction for the 87% of British office workers who say that they would be more likely to stay with an employer who demonstrates a commitment to their wellbeing.

"I am delighted that we are launching this exciting new series together with a thought leader as influential and innovative as Dr. Chatterjee – one of the best-known practitioners of everyday wellbeing in the UK today," said Sammy Rubin, CEO and Founder of YuLife. "In a year when physical health and mental wellbeing are more valuable to us than ever before, creative methods are essential if we are to help people lead more balanced and holistic lifestyles. Dr. Chatterjee's ideas and experience are set to make a lasting difference to our efforts to improve workplace wellbeing by updating the very nature of insurance."

"I believe in making healthy habits as simple and accessible as possible," said Dr. Rangan Chatterjee, Chief Wellbeing Officer, YuLife. "People don't necessarily need to be gym buffs or meditation masters to feel physically and mentally healthy. YuLife has identified that the key to healthy living is about accumulating short, regular and effort-free bursts which boost concentration and performance during the course of a typical day. I am excited to work with YuLife's dedicated team as they continue to build products which have already had a proven impact on thousands of people up and down the country."

Dr Rangan Chatterjee hosts the most listened to health podcast in the UK and Europe, 'Feel Better, Live More'. His first three books have all been Number 1 Sunday Times Bestsellers and his latest, Feel Better in 5, which shows people how to transform their health in just 5 minutes, sold almost 100,000 copies in the UK within just seven months. Dr. Chatterjee has been featured in numerous international publications including The New York Times, Forbes, The Guardian and Vogue, and his TED talk, 'How To Make Disease Disappear', has been viewed almost 3 million times.

Register here to attend the first virtual event taking place at 11am on 15th October.

About YuLife

YuLife is a tech-driven insurance company on a mission to inspire life and turn financial products into a force for good. By harnessing the power of gamification and the latest behavioural science, YuLife insurance rewards healthy living and puts everyday wellness within reach of everyone. Founded in 2016, YuLife is headquartered in London and backed by serial investors and VCs including Creandum, MMC Ventures, Notion Capital, LocalGlobe and Anthemis Exponential Ventures.

