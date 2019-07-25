Dwayne Johnson And VOSS Water Announce Strategic Partnership

Each innovation created under this partnership will inspire consumers to get all they can out of life, echoing Johnson's own ambition, while upholding the brand's long-standing commitment to quality and sustainability. The inaugural collaborative innovation, the brand's first in a range of functional offerings delivering unique and meaningful health benefits to consumers, is planned for launch in early 2020.

"I've been hydrating with VOSS for years, whether on set, in the Iron Paradise, or spending time with my family and friends. This partnership is a natural evolution as I look to partner with exceptional brands looking to innovate and impact the globe with sustainable best in class deliverables. I'm thrilled to have evolved my genuine passion for VOSS into a formal business investment and work with their exceptional leadership team, to create new products and develop strategic brand initiatives and collaborations," said Johnson. "We are going to build great things together."

VOSS will also benefit from Johnson's deep knowledge and expertise in culture-shifting marketing through ongoing branding consultations and collaborations. This includes the launch of VOSS' largest consumer-facing advertising and social media campaign in years, "Live Every Drop," which will feature Johnson himself.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Dwayne and his team over the past number of months to specifically layout VOSS' ambitious plans for expansion. Dwayne shares the same passion towards excellence, responsibility and consumer satisfaction. I expect nothing but great things from this partnership and speak for all our executives when I say we are extremely enthusiastic about this relationship and the unique opportunities we will create together," said John Shulman, Vice-Chairman of VOSS Water.

The "Live Every Drop" campaign will exemplify the mentality that you get out of life what you put in, sharing an intimate, behind the scenes glimpse of how Johnson puts in the work to defy limits every day. The campaign will launch via large-scale outdoor, digital and social media throughout major markets, beginning in the United States, on August 5, 2019.

"We're thrilled to be aligning with a partner who so genuinely embodies the VOSS brand vision," said Ariel Boorstin, Global Director of Marketing for VOSS. "Johnson's commitment to putting in the hard work it takes to live well, acting with purpose, and inspiring greatness, is precisely the ethos of 'Live Every Drop.' As one of the world's most influential talents, Dwayne Johnson will play an instrumental role with VOSS moving forward – supporting an expanded brand vision as we stretch into new categories and territories, and extending the reach of our core, shared values."

This move demonstrates how VOSS continues to expand and resonate with its consumers. A premium water straight from the most pristine source, the authenticity of VOSS makes it a brand worthy of everyday greatness and a daily encouragement to strive for more. Consumers have come to expect only the best from VOSS, and there is no stronger partner than Johnson to help bring this expanded brand vision to life.

About VOSS Water:

The VOSS source sits in Iveland, a sparsely populated area on the southern tip of Norway. Confined in an aquifer deep beneath the earth, VOSS water lies under layers of rock and sand, which create a natural filter, protecting it from the air and other pollutants. The exceptional purity of VOSS, and its uniquely fresh, clean taste, are due in part to the unusually low levels of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) naturally occurring in the VOSS source.

The extraordinary VOSS purity is matched only by its breathtaking bottle design, which uniquely conveys the distinction of the water within. Now an icon, VOSS is celebrated globally in over 50 countries, in a variety of sizes with unique and universal appeal. Tailored for different consumption occasions, VOSS Still water is available in glass and high-grade PET plastic. The VOSS Sparkling range, including Flavored Sparkling, is available in glass. VOSS Flavored Sparkling comes in unique & refreshing flavor combinations – Lemon Cucumber, Tangerine Lemongrass, Lime Mint, Strawberry Ginger & Raspberry Rose – each of which contain zero calories and no sugar or artificial sweeteners. The Flavored Sparkling range is currently available in the EU, U.K., U.S., Australia, Canada & Mexico

Media Inquiries:

For Dwayne Johnson

JONESWORKS

TeamRock@Jonesworks.com

For VOSS Water

NIKE COMMUNICATIONS

eshor@nikecomm.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/952114/VOSS_Water_Dwayne_Johnson.jpg

SOURCE VOSS Water