Electreon's Proven Wireless Alignment Methodology has been Selected by SAE to be the Global Standard

BEIT YANNAI, Israel, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electreon (TASE: ELWS), the global wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) charging pioneer, today announced that SAE International's Wireless Power Transfer & Alignment Taskforce has selected Electreon and MAHLE 's wireless positioning methodology Differential Inductive Positioning System (DIPS) for the global SAE J2954 standard .

With rapid growth in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, solely relying on plug-in charging is falling short of enabling the convenient and efficient powering of EVs. Electreon's wireless charging can charge EVs quickly, and safely, eliminating range anxiety, and lowering total costs of EV ownership while reducing battery capacity needs - making it one of the most environmentally sustainable, scalable, and compelling available charging solutions. A missing piece of this puzzle is formalizing universal standards for interoperable, safe, automated wireless charging. Electreon's wireless power transfer system, as the selected field-validated alignment methodology for SAE J2954, enables reliable wireless charging through coils embedded in roads and parking spots. This standardized inductive charging technology promises a seamless, automated charging experience to greatly accelerate mass EV adoption.

The newly announced SAE J2954 standard establishes Electreon's DIPS as the global industry's wireless charging alignment methodology. By standardizing the DIPS technology for wireless power transfer, the J2954 protocol enables seamless automated charging across public and private infrastructure.

How DIPS works

DIPS works by using a magnetic field between the ground assembly (in-road charging coil) and the vehicle assembly (vehicle receiver) to guide precise alignment for charging.

The new updated standard, scheduled to be published in 2024, will include specifications for fine alignment, pairing/authentication, and alignment checks between the in-road coil and receiver.

With operational projects in Germany, Italy, Sweden, Israel, and the U.S., Electreon already runs dozens of public real-world wireless charging projects, in which it has demonstrated multiple vehicles charging both dynamically as they drive over the electrified road, and while parked. Electreon has spearheaded the efforts in developing this global standard for dynamic wireless charging and has incorporated this solution which is now part of the standard in its projects. The updated SAE J2954 standard solves a major barrier on the path to scalable wireless EV charging deployments.

"MAHLE sets standards. The decision of the renowned SAE in favor of our technology confirms MAHLE's system expertise in electrification. This will be a strong impetus for e-mobility," said Arnd Franz, Chairman of the MAHLE Group Management Board and CEO.

"Electreon is a global leader in wireless charging and has already proven its implementation with numerous OEMs for both static and dynamic wireless charging cases. Yet, this SAE certification for our alignment methodology for SAE J2954 is the official recognition of Electreon's technical expertise at the highest global standard and will enable us to drive full-steam ahead with our automotive partnership integration strategies," stated Dr. Andreas Wendt co-chair of the J2954-3 Power Transfer working group, and Regional Director of Electreon Germany GmbH.

Electreon is the leading developer and provider of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), providing end-to-end charging infrastructure and services, to meet the needs and efficiency demands of shared, public, and commercial fleet operators. The company's proprietary inductive technology charges EVs quickly and safely both while driving and parked, eliminating range anxiety, lowering total costs of EV ownership, and reducing battery capacity needs, making it one of the most environmentally sustainable, scalable, and compelling charging solutions available in the market today. Electreon collaborates with cities and fleet operators on a "sale" business model and on a Charging as a Service (CaaS) business model that enables cost-effective electrification of public, commercial, and autonomous fleets for smooth and continuous operation.

Electreon operates 18 projects across 8 countries, together with more than 100 partners. Electreon's wireless in-road charging technology was named one of the world's top 100 inventions for 2021 by Time Magazine. For more information, visit electreon.com .

MAHLE is a leading international development partner and supplier to the automotive industry with customers in both passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors. Founded in 1920, the technology group is working on the climate-neutral mobility of tomorrow, with a focus on the strategic areas of e-mobility and thermal management as well as further technology fields to reduce CO2 emissions, such as fuel cells or highly efficient, clean combustion engines that also run on synthetic fuels or hydrogen. Today, one in every two vehicles globally is equipped with MAHLE components.

MAHLE generated sales of more than EUR 12 billion in 2022. The company is represented with around 72,000 employees at 152 production locations and 12 major research and development centers in 30 countries. (Last revised: 12.31.2022)

