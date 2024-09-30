Elmo Motion Control Continues the America Innovation Tour During October 2024

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmo Motion Control, a global technology leader in motion control solutions, is pleased to reveal its latest innovations, which will be displayed at four industry events in the Americas: International Robot Safety Conference in Cincinnati, Ohio, from October 1 to October 3; Humanoid Robot Forum and Autonomous Mobile Robots and Logistics Conference in Memphis, Tennessee from October 7 to October 10; and RoboBusiness in Santa Clara, California from October 16-17.

Elmo will showcase the Platinum line of servo drives, an advanced family of small yet powerful servo drives with Full Functional Safety options. The solutions displayed will include the recently launched Platinum Bassoon, this line's first AC drive, which includes the leading certified functional safety capabilities. The Platinum Bassoon supports up to 10 Amps at 230 Volts and has up to 3.25 KW of continuous power. The drive is compatible with brushless, DC brush, linear motors, or voice coil.

Elmo will also unveil new technologies and solutions at each show. Visit the Elmo area to learn about the new multi-axis servo drives with Full Functional Safety and the next-generation motion controller with artificial intelligence.

Elizabeth Victor, Director of Sales in the Americas, expressed, "We are excited to join these four events during October to explain the Elmo solutions face to face with visitors." Ms. Victor added, "Our product's motion capabilities offer premium solutions for robot functionality and safety. We also look forward to showing the future of motion with Elmo innovations that further advance robotic performance levels."

About Elmo Motion Control

Elmo has been a motion control technology leader for over 35 years, with millions of servo drives working 24/7 worldwide. Elmo offers complete motion control solutions from design to delivery of cutting-edge servo drives, network-based multi-axis motion controllers, and integrated servo motors. All solutions can be customized and configured using Elmo's proprietary advanced and easy-to-use software tools for any machine in any industry, such as semiconductors, lasers, robots, drones, life sciences, industrial automation, extreme environments, and more. The company employs more than 350 personnel with headquarters in Israel and offices in the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and an additional manufacturing facility in Poland. Elmo has a worldwide distribution network. By advancing motion control with state-of-the-art technology, Elmo makes smart machines even smarter. As of 2022, Elmo is a Bosch Rexroth company.

