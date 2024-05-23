Elmo Motion Control Displays the Latest Motion Control Possibilities at SPS Italia

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmo Motion Control, a global technology leader in motion control solutions, will present its latest innovations at SPS Italia in Hall 5, Booth #F-043. SPS (Smart Production Solutions) Italia will take place from May 28 to 30, 2024, at the Parma Fairgrounds in Parma, Italy. For 12 years, SPS Italia has been a collective point of reference for the Italian manufacturing sector.

Platinum Bassoon Servo Drive by Elmo Motion Control

Elmo is proudly showcasing the Platinum line of servo drives, including Full Certified Functional Safety, and the recently launched Platinum Bassoon, this line's first AC power drive. The Platinum Bassoon supports up to 10 Amps at 230 Volts and has up to 3.25 KW of continuous power. The drive is compatible with brushless, DC brush, linear motors, or voice coil.

Experience the future of motion control at our booth with a firsthand look at our new multi-axis servo drives product line with Full Functional Safety and our next-generation motion controller with artificial intelligence readiness. Visitors can also witness our products in action with two different types of machines: a telescope and a life science robot, both by our esteemed customers, Planewave Instruments and Peak Robotics.

Rami Chanan Elmo VP of Sales & Marketing, stated, "We are excited to bring the latest Elmo solutions to SPS Italia to show how we broaden machine functionality with our compact-in-size but extraordinary-in-power servo drives. The motion control solutions that Elmo provides for any application are yet again being demonstrated, as we are privileged to have two customer products at the booth, reinforcing our commitment to showing the endless motion possibilities Elmo offers."

Learn more about Full Certified Functional Safety in an exclusive workshop at the show. Mr. Simone Pedrazzi, an Elmo Sales Application Engineer, will present the collaborative advancements between humans and machines on May 28, 2024, from 13:00 to 13:45 in the Arena Tech in Hall 7.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting at the show, register here: https://www.elmomc.com/media/events/

About Elmo Motion Control

Elmo has been a motion control technology leader for over 35 years, with millions of servo drives working 24/7 worldwide. Elmo offers complete motion control solutions from design to delivery of cutting-edge servo drives, network-based multi-axis motion controllers, and integrated servo motors. All solutions can be customized and configured using Elmo's proprietary advanced and easy-to-use software tools for any machine in any industry, such as semiconductors, lasers, robots, life sciences, industrial automation, AGV, and more. The company employs more than 350 personnel with headquarters in Israel and offices in the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and an additional manufacturing facility in Poland. Elmo has a worldwide distribution network. By advancing motion control with state-of-the-art technology, Elmo makes smart machines even smarter. As of 2022, Elmo is a Bosch Rexroth company.

For more information, visit www.elmomc.com or email [email protected].

