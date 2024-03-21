Elmo Motion Control Showcasing at Smart Factory and Automation World Korea

"We are excited to display the latest leading motion control technology at AIMEX. This year will be a showstopper with several Elmo displays of the next generation of advanced motion performance, including advanced functional safety," stated Louis Lee, Elmo APAC Sales Director.

Elmo will display its Platinum Line and the following new solutions at AIMEX Korea 2024:

Titanium Maestro is a third–generation motion controller that meets the emerging challenges of machine builders that require top-notch performance, speed, accuracy, and increased robustness. This motion controller offers advanced real-time management capabilities for multi-axis machines. Embedded with cutting-edge computational Quad–Core CPU and extensive memory, it enables a breakthrough cycle time of 100uSec for each axis. With the coupling of Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, image processing, and advanced Python programming, the Titanium Maestro is in a league of its own.





Platinum Bassoon is the first AC servo drive in the Platinum Line with full functional safety. This solution supports up to 10 Amps at 230 Volts and up to 3.25 kW of continuous power. The drive is compatible with brushless, DC brush, and linear motors, or voice coil.





Titanium Solo Castanet is part of the next-generation dual-axis Functional Safety servo drive, based on GaN Power Switching Technology, for low DC voltage applications. This solution has up to 15 Amps at 100 Volts and 2.4 kW of continuous power, which is set to be released in 2024.





Titanium Harmonica 2 Axes is part of the next-generation dual-axes Functional Safety servo drive with a fully featured motion controller and local intelligence. This solution has up to 10 Amps at 200 Volts and 5.6 kW of continuous power per axis, which is set to be released in 2024.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting at AIMEX Korea, please register here: https://www.lp.elmomc.com/events/automation-world-2024/

About Elmo Motion Control

Elmo has been a motion control technology leader for over 35 years, with millions of servo drives working 24/7 worldwide. Elmo offers complete motion control solutions from design to delivery of cutting-edge servo drives, network-based multi-axis motion controllers, and integrated servo motors. All solutions can be customized and configured using Elmo's proprietary advanced and easy-to-use software tools for any machine in any industry, such as semiconductors, lasers, robots, drones, life sciences, industrial automation, extreme environments, and more. The company employs more than 350 personnel with headquarters in Israel and offices in the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and an additional manufacturing facility in Poland. Elmo has a worldwide distribution network. By advancing motion control with state-of-the-art technology, Elmo makes smart machines even smarter. As of 2022, Elmo is a Bosch Rexroth company.

For more information, visit www.elmomc.com or email [email protected].



