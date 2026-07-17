Elmo Motion Control to Officially Unveil the Titanium Line in India at Automation Expo 2026 While Expanding Its Distribution Network

Automation Expo brings together machine builders, OEMs, system integrators, and automation leaders from across India, making it the ideal venue for showcasing Elmo's newest technologies and strengthening its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing manufacturing markets.

At the exhibition, Elmo will officially unveil its Titanium line of servo drives and motion controllers, engineered to deliver exceptional power density, advanced performance, certified Functional Safety, and industry-leading compactness for demanding industrial applications. Visitors will also experience live demonstrations showcasing complete EtherCAT-based motion control solutions, including multi-axis synchronization and precision machine automation powered entirely by Elmo technology.

As part of its growth strategy in India, Elmo is actively seeking experienced value-added distribution partners to expand customer support, strengthen its regional presence, and deliver world-class motion control solutions to customers across the country.

"India continues to be one of the world's most dynamic manufacturing markets, creating tremendous opportunities for advanced motion control technologies," said Ronen Sadan, VP Marketing at Elmo Motion Control. "Automation Expo is the perfect platform to officially unveil our Titanium line to Indian machine builders while connecting with qualified value-added distribution partners who share our commitment to innovation, technical excellence, and customer success. We look forward to building long-term partnerships that will help bring Elmo's high-performance solutions to even more customers across India."

Visitors to the Elmo booth in Hall 6, Booth M3-12, will have the opportunity to meet with motion control experts, experience live machine demonstrations, discuss application requirements, and explore partnership opportunities for distribution throughout India.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Elmo team during the Automation Expo, visit www.elmomc.com/media/events.

About Elmo Motion Control

Elmo has been a motion control technology leader for over 37 years, with millions of servo drives operating 24/7 worldwide. Elmo offers complete motion control solutions from design to delivery of cutting-edge servo drives, network-based multi-axis motion controllers, and integrated servo motors. All solutions can be customized and configured using Elmo's proprietary, advanced, and easy-to-use software tools for any machine in any industry, such as semiconductors, lasers, robots, life sciences, industrial automation, AGVs, and more. The company employs more than 350 personnel with headquarters in Israel and offices in the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and an additional manufacturing facility in Poland. Elmo has a worldwide distribution network. By advancing motion control with state-of-the-art technology, Elmo makes smart machines even smarter. As of 2022, Elmo is a Bosch Rexroth company.

For more information, visit www.elmomc.com.

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Media Contact

Robert Dugan, Marketing Manager at Elmo Motion Control

T: +972-(3)-929-2300 (ext. 368)

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Elmo Motion Control, Ltd.