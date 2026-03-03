Elsight Accelerates Global Growth with Strategic Expansion of Sales Leadership Across U.S., Europe, Israel and Asia

Appointments strengthen global go-to-market execution as demand surges across defense and uncrewed systems programs

RAMAT GAN, Israel, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsight (ASX: ELS), a global leader in carrier-agnostic, multi-link connectivity solutions for unmanned systems, today announced the appointment of five senior business development leaders across key defense and government markets. The expansion reflects accelerating global demand for Elsight's Halo connectivity platform in public and private defense organizations and supports the company's continued scale-up following record growth and major contract wins.

"These appointments reflect the scale and maturity of the defense opportunities we are now addressing," said Yoav Amitai, CEO of Elsight. "As demand increases for resilient, secure connectivity across uncrewed and autonomous systems, expanding our defense-focused commercial leadership ensures we can support customers from evaluation through operational deployment and sustained programs of record."

The newly appointed leaders include:

Ryan Garay , Head of U.S. Government & Special Programs , based in the United States

, , based in the United States Roi Lupo , Director of Business Development, North America , based in the United States

, , based in the United States Ron Kislev , Director of Business Development, UK & NATO Defense , based in the United Kingdom

, , based in the United Kingdom Tobias Willuhn, Business Director, Germany, EU & NATO, based in Germany

based in Germany Shay Dvir, Director of Business Development, Israel & APAC, based in Israel

Scaling Commercial Execution Amid Strong Momentum

The expansion of Elsight's sales leadership follows a transformational growth period for the company. In 2025, Elsight achieved more than 11-fold year-over-year growth in contract wins, while performing successful demonstrations of Halo's resilient connectivity in contested (e.g. electronic warfare) environments in front of the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Project G.I. program and DoW SOCOM events. These milestones underscore the increasing adoption of Elsight's Halo platform as a mission-critical connectivity backbone for next-generation unmanned and autonomous systems operating in complex, contested, and denied environments.

Experienced Leadership Across Allied Defense Markets

The newly appointed leaders bring deep operational, acquisition, and program experience across U.S. DoW, NATO, Israeli defense, and allied government customers, strengthening Elsight's ability to support long-term programs of record and operational deployments.

Ryan Garay is a former U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret who served with the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), specializing in mission-critical tactical communications for deployed SOF units. During multiple global deployments, he was responsible for designing, integrating, and sustaining secure, resilient communications in contested and denied environments, advising joint task force commanders and supporting USSOCOM- and JSOC-aligned operations. His service was recognized with the Bronze Star Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. Since transitioning from active duty, Garay has continued to support national security missions at defense contractors bridging operational requirements with advanced communications and intelligence technologies.

"With a growing backlog, expanding pipeline across allied defense programs, and increased engagement with U.S. and NATO customers, Elsight has entered 2026 positioned for continued scale-up across the global defense and uncrewed systems market. We are entering 2026 with strong momentum and the team in place to support our next phase of growth," added Amitai.

About Elsight

Elsight (ASX: ELS) Elsight delivers Connection Confidence with proprietary bonding connectivity that incorporates both software and hardware elements to deliver reliable, secure, high bandwidth communications – even in the most challenging areas for stationary, portable, or actively mobile situational requirements. With options for less than a 100-gram card or a boxed ground version, the Halo provides continuous connectivity even in the most challenging areas for stationary, portable, or actively mobile situational requirements. Elsight's products serve many vertical markets leveraging UAV and UAS technologies including the military, HLS, public safety, delivery, medical, oil and gas, utilities, inspections, surveillance and others. Elsight was founded in 2009. For more information, visit www.elsight.com.

