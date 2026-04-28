Elsight's Halo, its BLOS (Beyond Line-of-Sight) Connectivity Platform, is Now Certified on the U.S. DCMA Blue UAS List, Enabling Faster U.S. Military Procurement

Blue UAS List inclusion confirms Halo meets rigorous U.S. military supply-chain requirements as stipulated by the U.S. DoW

Key Highlights:

Elsight's Halo is now certified on the U.S. Government DCMA (Defense Contract Management Agency) Blue UAS List, a trusted U.S. DoW (Department of War) clearance framework.

Blue UAS List certification is a step beyond NDAA-compliance and ensures that Halo meets supply chain integrity requirements, making it available to the U.S. Drone Dominance Program participants.

U.S. military units can now procure Halo directly through the DCMA acquisition marketplace, bypassing traditional, lengthy government acquisition cycles.

Halo's Blue UAS list status enables compliance with the U.S. DoW, including but not limited to Programs of Record, unlocking eligibility for structured, long-term defense procurement, and clears it for FCC authorization

It confirms Halo's ability to deliver persistent, cyber-secure BLOS connectivity in electronic warfare (EW) contested, mission-critical environments.

Inclusion is expected to increase deployment of Halo-equipped UAV/UGV (unmanned aerial/ground vehicles) in U.S. military and allied UAS programs.

ALLEN, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsight (ASX: ELS), the global leader in carrier-agnostic, multi-link connectivity solutions for unmanned systems, today announced that its Halo connectivity platform has been added to the U.S. Government's DCMA Blue UAS List, a directory of approved, NDAA-compliant, cyber secure, unmanned systems and components for fast-tracked procurement, and clearing it for FCC authorization.

Managed by the government's Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) under its US-X program, the Blue List provides a centralized marketplace for rapid procurement of vetted technologies that meet stringent operational, cybersecurity, data integrity, and supply chain requirements. Inclusion on the Blue UAS List positions Halo as a leading beyond line-of-sight (BLOS) connectivity solution for unmanned systems requiring the highest operational reliability for precise military mission execution in demanding conditions, including within areas of electronic warfare.

"The Blue UAS List milestone is a powerful validation of Halo's ability to provide resilient and secure connectivity for mission-critical operations in EW environments, qualifying as an optimal fit for the U.S. DoW's stringent requirements," said Yoav Amitai, CEO of Elsight. "We look forward to supporting the UAV manufacturers in the Drone Dominance program and others on the Blue List with the resilient connectivity required by the evolution of the modern battlefield."

Halo's multi-link bonding technology aggregates multiple communication links, including cellular, Satellite, and P2P/MANET, into a single, resilient, and always connected data channel. Halo enables uninterrupted command and control and high-throughput data transmission for unmanned systems (UAVs, UGVs) operating beyond the line of sight in the most challenging environments.

About Elsight

Elsight delivers Connection Confidence with proprietary bonding connectivity that incorporates both software and hardware elements to deliver reliable, secure, high bandwidth communications, even in the most challenging areas for stationary, portable, or actively mobile situational requirements. With options for less than a 100-gram card or a boxed ground version, the Halo provides continuous connectivity even in the most challenging areas for stationary, portable, or actively mobile situational requirements. Elsight's products serve many vertical markets leveraging UAV and UAS technologies including the military, HLS, public safety, delivery, medical, oil and gas, utilities, inspections, surveillance and others. Elsight was founded in 2009. For more information, visit www.elsight.com.

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Contact:

Susan Becker

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SOURCE Elsight