Eltek Ltd. Reports 2026 First Quarter Financial Results

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality printed circuit boards, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Revenues of $10.4 million

Operating loss of $1.9 million

Net loss of $2.9 million or $0.42 per fully diluted share

Net cash used in operating activities amounted to $0.4 million.

The continuous sharp depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Israeli shekel had a material impact on the Company's operating results. This currency movement increased the Company's shekel-denominated expenses when translated into U.S. dollars, resulting in an increase of approximately $1.3 million in reported NIS-based operating expenses, compared to the first quarter of 2025. In addition, the Company's operations during the quarter were affected by the challenging security environment in the region, including temporary disruptions to regular work routines and reduced operational availability at certain times.

"As we indicated in April 2026, our operating results for the quarter were adversely affected by the late phasing of the Company's order backlog during the quarter, although our backlog has grown significantly. In addition, we experienced certain temporary logistical constraints, which contributed to the results for the quarter," said Eli Yaffe, CEO of Eltek.

"The continued growth in our order backlog reflects the underlying strength in demand for our products. While the timing of backlog execution impacted our results in the first quarter, we remain confident in our ability to convert this backlog into revenue over the coming periods. At the same time, we are actively addressing the logistical challenges and expect conditions to improve gradually," concluded Mr. Yaffe.

First Quarter 2026 GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were $10.4 million, compared to $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Gross loss for the first quarter of 2026 was $1.9 million compared to gross profit of $2.2 (17% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2025.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2026 was $3.3 million compared to operating profit of $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.9 million or $0.42 per fully diluted share compared to net income of $1.0 million or $0.15 per fully diluted share in the first quarter of 2025.

Cash and short-term bank deposits amounted to $11.1 million as of March 31, 2026, with no outstanding debt.

First Quarter 2026 Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.7 million compared to EBITDA of $1.2 million (9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2025.

About our Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. This non-GAAP measure is not in accordance with, nor is it a substitute for, GAAP measures. This non-GAAP measure is intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measure presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Conference Call

Today, Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 8:30am Eastern Time (15:30pm Israel Time, 5:30am Pacific Time), Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Ron Freund, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States: 1-866-860-9642

Israel: 03-918-0691

International: +972-3-918-0691

To Access a Replay of the Call

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and is an Israeli leading company in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high-quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to expected results in future quarters, the impact of currency movements between the US Dollar exchange rate against the Israeli Shekel, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

Investor Contact

Ron Freund

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+972-3-939-5023

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Income U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)









Three months ended





March 31,





2026

2025





















Revenues

10,436

12,756

Costs of revenues

(12,288)

(10,544)













Gross profit (loss)

(1,852)

2,212













Research and development, expenses, net

-

(50)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,415)

(1,437)













Operating income (loss)

(3,267)

725













Financial income (expenses), net

(94)

504













Income (loss) before income taxes

(3,361)

1,229













Income tax expenses (tax benefit)

(508)

227













Net Income (loss)

(2,853)

1,002

























Earnings per share:









Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share

(0.42)

0.15













Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share

(0.42)

0.15













Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute









basic net income (loss) per ordinary share (in thousands)

6,719

6,714













Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute









diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share (in thousands)

6,786

6,785















Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets U.S. dollars in thousands































































March 31,

December 31,













2026

2025

























Assets





































Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

11,054

2,481









Short-term bank deposits

-

9,643









Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses)

11,338

14,789









Inventories

9,373

11,154









Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

699

607





























Total current assets

32,464

38,674





























Long term assets:

















Severance pay fund

71

65









Deferred tax assets, net

913

387









Operating lease right-of-use assets

11,851

6,272









Total long term assets

12,835

6,724





























Property and equipment, net

22,647

20,862





























Total Assets

67,946

66,260





























Liabilities and Shareholder's equity





































Current liabilities:

















Trade payables

5,032

6,047









Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

5,913

6,565









Short-term operating lease liabilities

494

1,100





























Total current liabilities

11,439

13,712





























Long-term liabilities:

















Accrued severance pay

528

515









Long-term operating lease liabilities

11,629

5,296





























Total long-term liabilities

12,157

5,811





























Shareholders' equity:

















Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 6,719,827 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025

6,012

6,012









Additional paid-in capital

32,662

32,662









Foreign currency translation adjustments

6,462

6,111









Capital reserve

3,134

3,019









Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(3,920)

(1,067)









Total shareholders' equity

44,350

46,737









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

67,946

66,260

























































Eltek Ltd.



Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations



U.S. dollars in thousands







Three months ended March 31,











2026

2025





























GAAP net Income (loss)

(2,853)

1,002











Add back items:









































Financial (income) expenses, net

94

(504)











Income tax expenses (tax benefit)

(508)

227











Depreciation and amortization

590

465











Non-GAAP EBITDA (EBITDA loss)

(2,677)

1,190















































































Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows U.S. dollars in thousands











































Three months ended









March 31,









2026

2025





























Cash flows from operating activities:





































Net Income (loss)

(2,853)

1,002









Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows

















provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation

590

465









Accrued interest, net

(69)

(128)









Share-based compensation

115

138









Decrease (increase) in deferred tax assets

(530)

82













106

557





























Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets

149

1









Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

3,618

(355)









Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

(88)

(67)









Decrease (increase) in inventories

1,895

(330)









Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(2,507)

(862)









Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses

(714)

173









Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net

9

7













2,362

(1,433)





























Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(385)

126

















































Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchase of fixed assets

(739)

(1,137)









Withdrawal of (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net

9,712

534









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

8,973

(603)

















































Cash flows from financing activities:

















Exercise of options

-

-









Repayment of long-term loans from bank

-

-









Issuance of shares, net

-

-









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

-

-





























Effect of translation adjustments

(15)

(632)





























Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

8,573

(1,109)





























Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

2,481

7,575





























Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

11,054

6,466































Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881148/Eltek_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Eltek Ltd.