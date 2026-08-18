Eltek Ltd. Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality printed circuit boards, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Revenues were $11.5 million

Operating loss was $2.5 million

Net loss was $2.7 million or $0.41 per fully diluted share

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $0.7 million.

Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"Our second-quarter 2026 results reflected a loss as we remain in an important transition period focused on stabilizing our manufacturing operations and building the human and operational infrastructure required to support our next phase of growth. The stabilization of our production system and the integration of our new production lines are progressing, although the process is not yet complete.

We are well advanced in the implementation of our new ERP system, which we believe will provide a stronger foundation for managing and scaling our operations. We are also completing the installation of our newly arrived PCB plating line, while conducting acceptance testing in parallel, and expect to begin the qualification process during the third quarter.

Although the transition is not yet complete, we are making steady progress across the key areas of our business. We remain focused on completing the stabilization of our manufacturing operations, strengthening our organization and infrastructure and improving operational efficiency. We believe these steps are establishing a stronger foundation for improved operational and financial performance in the periods ahead."

Second Quarter 2026 GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were $11.5 million compared to $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Gross loss for the second quarter of 2026 was $1.0 million compared to gross profit of $3.0 million (24% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.5 million compared to operating profit of $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Financial expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were $0.7 million compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2025. Financial expenses primarily resulted from the erosion of the U.S. dollar against the NIS.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.7 million or $0.41 per fully diluted share compared to net income of $0.4 million or $0.05 per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2026 was $1.9 million compared to EBITDA of $2.0 million (15.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for the first six months of 2026 were $22.0 million compared to $25.3 million in the first six months of 2025.

Gross loss for the first six months of 2026 was $2.8 million compared to gross profit of $5.2 million (21% of revenues) in the first six months of 2025.

Operating loss for the first six months of 2026 was $5.8 million compared to operating profit of $2.2 million in the first six months of 2025.

Financial expenses for the first six months of 2026 were $0.8 million compared to $0.5 million in the first six months of 2025. Financial expenses primarily resulted from the erosion of the U.S. dollar against the NIS.

Net loss for the first six months of 2026 was $5.6 million or $0.83 per fully diluted share compared to net profit of $1.4 million or $0.20 per fully diluted share in the first six months of 2025.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA loss for the first six months of 2026 was a $4.6 million compared to EBITDA of $3.1 million (12% of revenues) in the first six months of 2025.

About our Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. This non-GAAP measure is not in accordance with, nor is it a substitute for, GAAP measures. This non-GAAP measure is intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measure presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Conference Call

Today, Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 8:30am Eastern Time (15:30pm Israel Time, 5:30am Pacific Time), Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Ron Freund, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States: 1-866-860-9642

Israel: 03-918-0691

International: +972-3-918-0691

To Access a Replay of the Call

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and is an Israeli leading company in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high-quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to expected results in future quarters, the impact of currency movements between the US Dollar exchange rate against the Israeli Shekel, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

Investor Contact

Ron Freund

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+972-3-939-5023

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Income U.S dollars in thousands (except per share data)































































Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2026

2025

2026

2025





































Revenues

11,534

12,529

21,970

25,285

Costs of revenues

(12,498)

(9,510)

(24,786)

(20,054)





















Gross profit (loss)

(964)

3,019

(2,816)

5,231





















Research and development expenses, net

-

-

0

(50)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,582)

(1,563)

(2,997)

(3,000)





















Operating income (loss)

(2,546)

1,456

(5,813)

2,181





















Financial expense, net

(698)

(1,012)

(792)

(508)





















Income (loss) before income tax

(3,244)

444

(6,605)

1,673





















Income tax expenses (tax benefit)

(500)

79

(1,008)

306





















Net income (loss)

(2,744)

365

(5,597)

1,367









































Earnings per share:

















Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share

(0.41)

0.05

(0.83)

0.20





















Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share

(0.41)

0.05

(0.83)

0.20





















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute

















basic net income (loss) per ordinary share (in thousands)

6,720

6,715

6,720

6,715





















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute

















diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share (in thousands)

6,785

6,784

6,785

6,785























Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets U.S dollars in thousands



























June 30,

December 31,





2026

2025









Assets





















Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

9,390

2,481

Short-term bank deposits

2,117

9,643

Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses)

11,656

14,789

Inventories

10,295

11,154

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

970

607













Total current assets

34,428

38,674













Long term assets:









Severance pay fund

76

65

Deferred tax assets, net

1,504

387

Operating lease right of use assets

12,466

6,272

Total long term assets

14,046

6,724













Property and equipment, net

24,664

20,862













Total Assets

73,138

66,260













Liabilities and Shareholder's equity





















Current liabilities:









Trade payables

8,544

6,047

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

6,735

6,565

Short-term operating lease liabilities

718

1,100













Total current liabilities

15,997

13,712













Long-term liabilities:









Accrued severance pay

578

515

Long-term operating lease liabilities

12,199

5,296













Total long-term liabilities

12,777

5,811













Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares of NIS 3.0 par value – Authorized: 10,000,000 shares at

June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; Issued and outstanding: 6,720,827

shares at June 30, 2026 and 6,719,827 shares at December 31, 2025

6,012

6,012

Foreign currency translation adjustments

9,088

6,111

Additional paid-in capital

35,928

35,681

Accumulated deficit

(6,664)

(1,067)

Total shareholders' equity

44,364

46,737

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

73,138

66,260







































Eltek Ltd. Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations U.S dollars in thousands















































Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2026

2025

2026

2025





































GAAP net income (loss)

(2,744)

365

(5,597)

1,367

Add back items:





































Financial expenses (income), net

698

1,012

792

508

Income tax expenses (benefit)

(500)

79

(1,008)

306

Depreciation

613

500

1,203

966

Non-GAAP EBITDA

(1,933)

1,956

(4,610)

3,147



















































































Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Cash flow U.S dollars in thousands











































Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2026

2025

2026

2025





















Cash flows from operating activities:





































Net Income (loss)

(2,744)

365

(5,597)

1,367

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows

















provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation

613

500

1,203

967

Unrealized financing expenses (income), net

(86)

595

(155)

466

Share-based compensation

127

132

242

270

Decrease in deferred tax assets

(534)

120

(1,064)

202





120

1,347

226

1,905





















Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets

162

(1)

311

-

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

470

(1,378)

4,088

(1,733)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

(224)

314

(312)

247

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(281)

(2,282)

1,614

(2,612)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

2,736

(1,138)

229

(2,000)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses

424

(201)

(290)

(28)

Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net

11

39

20

46





3,298

(4,647)

5,660

(6,080)





















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

674

(2,935)

289

(2,808)









































Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchase of fixed assets

(934)

(1,743)

(1,673)

(2,880)

Withdrawal of (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net

(2,092)

-

7,620

534

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(3,026)

(1,743)

5,947

(2,346)









































Cash flows from financing activities:

















Exercise of options

5

8

5

8

Dividend distribution

-

(1,276)

-

(1,276)

Issuance of shares, net

-

-

-

-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

5

(1,268)

5

(1,268)





















Effect of translation adjustments

683

1,250

668

617





















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1,664)

(4,696)

6,909

(5,805)





















Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

11,054

6,466

2,481

7,575





















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

9,390

1,770

9,390

1,770



SOURCE Eltek Ltd.