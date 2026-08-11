Enterprise AI Has Entered Its Operational Era: Stack Automation by Quali Is Now Generally Available

Developed in collaboration with Cisco and available exclusively through Cisco, Stack Automation by Quali closes the gap between AI ambition and AI production, accelerating deployment of full stacks, GPUs, models, and applications while enabling agentic management of hybrid infrastructure at scale.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ask any infrastructure leader what stands between a good idea and a running workload, and the answer hasn't changed in a decade: deployment. The infrastructure layer is still too slow, too fragmented, and too manual to keep pace with the business. Deploying an AI factory, standing up a GPU cluster, onboarding a new model, or scaling a hybrid cloud environment each carries its own maze of dependencies, approvals, and operational complexity. According to Forbes, average infrastructure deployment cycles still span 6 to 12 weeks, directly hindering agility and delaying time-to-value, even as AI initiatives, data center modernization and hybrid cloud expansion push enterprises to move faster than ever. Today, Quali announced the general availability of Stack Automation, a deployment automation platform developed in collaboration with Cisco and available exclusively through Cisco, built to bring enterprise-grade speed, governance, and agentic AI capability to every layer of the infrastructure stack.

Cloud platforms gave application teams instant, self-service infrastructure years ago. Enterprise data centers never got the same upgrade. Networking, compute, storage, virtualization, Kubernetes, security and application software are still typically deployed one component at a time, by separate teams, using disconnected tools and manual handoffs, a process that can span hundreds of individual actions and dozens of approvals before a single workload goes live. AI infrastructure is even more complex: GPU clusters, AI frameworks, model deployments, security policy, and application services all need to come together as a coherent, governed environment before any value is realized. Stack Automation by Quali replaces that patchwork with a single, governed, cloud-like operating model for Day 0/1 planning and deployment, combining Cisco Validated Designs and Cisco security best practices with Quali's infrastructure automation and agentic AI engine for a seamless, future-proofed management experience. Integrated with Cisco Intersight and Cisco Nexus Dashboard, this model spans from GPU provisioning and AI stack deployment to continuous compliance, drift detection, and operations of the automated workflow. Stack Automation will be part of Cisco Cloud Control, the unified operations platform for AgenticOps, to further unify the infrastructure lifecycle.

"Enterprise infrastructure has reached an inflection point, and the teams that will win are the ones that treat the infrastructure layer as a strategic asset rather than an operational constraint," said Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali. "Whether you are deploying a Secure AI Factory, scaling a GPU cluster, onboarding a new AI model, or managing a hybrid cloud environment, the underlying challenge is the same: too many moving parts, too much manual coordination, and too little governance. Stack Automation by Quali solves that across the full lifecycle, from initial deployment through ongoing agentic management, giving enterprises the speed and consistency they expect from the public cloud, with the control they require on-premises. Our collaboration with Cisco brings together deep infrastructure expertise and advanced automation to help customers accelerate innovation without compromising operational control."

At the center of the platform is the Solutions Hub, a growing catalog of Cisco® and third-party solutions spanning networking, compute, AI frameworks, GPU infrastructure, model deployments, security, and enterprise applications. The Solutions Hub lets teams deploy full production environments using Cisco Validated Designs and embedded best practices, rather than building them from scratch. Validated blueprints automate Day 0 planning and Day 1 deployment, cutting operational risk and giving every rollout the same consistency, whether it happens once or a thousand times.

Unlike traditional automation tools that focus narrowly on provisioning, Stack Automation by Quali functions as a governed infrastructure control plane that spans the entire lifecycle. It accelerates deployment of full stacks, GPU environments, AI models, and enterprise applications. It maintains consistency and security policy from initial rollout through ongoing operations. And it introduces agentic capabilities that enable infrastructure to be designed, validated, and managed with AI-driven intelligence rather than manual coordination. The platform is also built to extend what customers already have: teams can bring existing Terraform, Ansible, Python, Shell and Helm investments directly into governed workflows, so adopting Stack Automation does not mean starting over.

"Customers should not have to spend weeks assembling infrastructure before they can begin putting AI to work," said Jeremy Foster, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Compute. "Stack Automation by Quali automates the deployment of complex, full-stack environments while embedding the collective expertise, validated designs and best practices of Cisco and our partner ecosystem into every workflow. This can take customers from rack to application in hours, giving them a faster, more consistent and more secure path to deploying AI and mission-critical infrastructure at scale."

General availability includes a growing catalog of Cisco and third-party software spanning networking, security, observability, virtualization, AI frameworks and enterprise applications, including Cisco Nexus Dashboard, Cisco Intersight, Cisco Catalyst Center, Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE), Splunk, Red Hat OpenShift, NVIDIA NIMs, VMware, Qumulo and Veeam, with additional Cisco and partner solutions continuing to roll out on the Solutions Hub roadmap. General availability for full-stack solutions, such as Cisco AI PODs, is targeted for October 2026.

Stack Automation by Quali is available immediately through Cisco. Organizations can start with the Essentials tier for standard software deployments or step up to the Advantage subscription for Blueprint Designer, GitOps integration, advanced customization and agentic design capabilities that let teams tailor validated blueprints to their own environments.

For more information about Stack Automation by Quali, visit cisco.com/go/stackautomation or contact your Cisco representative.

About Quali

Quali delivers infrastructure automation and agentic AI solutions that enable IT operations, platform engineering and DevOps teams to build, provision and govern complex infrastructure with speed, consistency and confidence. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Quali helps organizations automate infrastructure delivery, enforce governance and accelerate the adoption of AI and hybrid cloud technologies.

SOURCE Quali