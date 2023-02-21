Enzymit Receives ISO 9001 Quality Management System Certification for Sustainable Enzyme Development

Certification Demonstrates Commitment to Maintaining a Quality Management System in Company's Design and Development of Enzymatic Processes for a Variety of Market Applications

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymit, a bioproduction platform company developing cell-free enzymatic manufacturing technology, today announced it has been awarded International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 certification for its design of novel enzymes and enzymatic processes.

ISO 9001 is the world's most recognized Quality Management System (QMS) standard, helping to ensure organizations meet the needs of their customers and other stakeholders more effectively. This certification recognizes Enzymit's commitment to quality management and ensuring customer satisfaction.

"Enzymit has made concerted efforts to ensure that our proprietary development and manufacturing processes conform with the highest industry standards," said Gideon Lapidoth, PhD, CEO of Enzymit. "This certification is an important milestone for the company, recognizing the efficacy of our enzyme development technology and demonstrating our dedication to providing our customers and partners with the highest quality products and services."

Enzymit designs and develops enzymes and enzymatic processes to make bioproduction faster, simpler, more cost-effective and sustainable than current methods. The company's proprietary technology platform combines deep learning with computational design algorithms and high-throughput testing capabilities to develop novel enzymes for a wide variety of markets, including food and beverages, sustainability and fine chemicals, that can better serve humanity's current and future needs.

"We are proud to have achieved ISO 9001 certification, which represents a significant step towards realizing the ultimate goal of making largescale cell-free bioproduction a reality," said Dror Baran, COO of Enzymit. "We will continue to strive for excellence, continually improving our development and production methods to ensure we consistently exceed customer expectations."

To achieve ISO 9001 certification, Enzymit was required to fulfill a range of criteria. This included demonstrating managements' commitment to QMS, a clear understanding of customer needs, a process-based approach and risk-based thinking. Enzymit further had to prove its use of evidence-based decision-making to make informed decisions about QMS, while undergoing regular audits from a certified third-party auditor to ensure ISO 9001 compliance.

About Enzymit

Enzymit is building a cell-free production platform that will make bioproduction faster, simpler, cost-effective, and sustainable. The company leverages complex computational design and deep learning algorithms to create novel enzymes for use in real-world settings. These highly stable and robust enzymes can withstand higher temperatures and work for longer than ever before to enable production of novel molecules in a more efficient and environmentally friendly manner. Enzymit was founded in 2020 by experts in computational protein design, bioengineering, and molecular biology. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

