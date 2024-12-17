Eurostampa's Envelope Project Reimagines Nutella®'s Iconic Label Using Bria and HP Innovative Technology

Leveraging Gen-AI and advanced digital printing, 9000 unique Nutella® labels were envisaged, pushing the boundaries of personalization and artistic expression through technology

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bria, the leading visual generative AI solution built for enterprise, and HP, the global technology leader and world's first digital printing company are proud to announce their collaboration with Eurostampa on their 8th Envelope project. The Envelope project is an innovative initiative where creative design challenges are met through collaborations between leading brands, technology providers, and students from top universities to push the boundaries of label design by experimenting with new and existing technologies, materials, and printing. The students challenged Bria and HP to reimagine Nutella®'s iconic label through the lens of different art movements, including Cubism, Impressionism, Pop Art, and more with the goal of making each jar a unique artistic statement.

Eurostampa, renowned for its high-quality labels for wine, sparkling wine, spirits, chocolate, food and cosmetics packaging, has been collaborating for several years with students from the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo, Italy and the DAAP (Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning) Program of the University of Cincinnati, Ohio. Its eighth iteration, Envelope 8, focused on harnessing AI to create unique Nutella® labels, pushing the boundaries of personalization and artistic expression through technology.

As a pioneer in responsible generative visual AI, Bria distinguishes itself by using licensed content to train its models, ensuring responsible image generation with proper royalty attribution. Bria's platform excels in producing customized visual content while maintaining strict compliance with copyright and privacy regulations, making it an ideal solution for brands seeking personalized, scalable design solutions.

The integration of Bria's platform with HP SmartStream Designer's 'HP Spark' technology enabled the creation of 9,000 unique Nutella® labels. This achievement demonstrates AI's potential to transform the variable data printing industry. HP SmartStream Designer, a component of the PrintOS Creativity Power Pack, provides cutting-edge capabilities for variable data printing. The software enables designers to create unlimited variations of packaging designs and utilize 'HP Spark' for automated, AI-driven design generation, all while maintaining consistent quality across large-scale personalized printing runs.

The Envelope 8 project showcased these capabilities by seamlessly combining AI-generated designs with Eurostampa's HP Indigo digital presses, demonstrating the sophisticated integration of creative AI and advanced printing technology.

"This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in the way leading brands can effectively utilize risk-free visual generative AI while simultaneously prioritizing creativity and personalization by ensuring predictability and controllability of the outcome," said Dr. Yair Adato, co-founder and CEO of Bria. "By successfully merging visual gen AI applications with industrial printing capabilities, the project sets a new standard for both customized product packaging and the commercial use of visual gen AI as a whole."

"This proof of concept for Nutella® exemplifies the transformative potential of combining gen-AI, design expertise, and digital printing technology," said Joan Perez-Pericot, VP & Global Head of Software & Solutions at HP Industrial Print. "The project demonstrates how collaborative innovation can revolutionize personalized packaging, creating unique consumer experiences while maintaining brand consistency."

"At Eurostampa, we are committed to fostering innovation and creativity through our partnerships. By involving students in real-world projects, we are advancing label design and providing valuable educational opportunities to ensure that our labels meet the expectations of Generation Z consumers," says Riccardo Sauvaigne, Marketing and Innovation Director, Eurostampa.

About Bria

Bria's visual gen AI platform, built on safe, 100% fully licensed data from over 20 leading data partners, empowers developers and enterprises to build and deploy high quality generative AI for commercially-ready products and solutions. Offering unprecedented access to trusted foundation models, source code and weights, APIs, SDKs, and iFrames, Bria ensures a legal and AI Act-compliant environment for commercial use, with a patented attribution engine that benefits data owners and artists. By leveraging Bria's technology, enterprises can streamline content creation while adhering to brand guidelines. This unique approach has earned Bria partnerships with leading enterprises in the advertising, gaming, media and entertainment, creative, and retail industries.

About HP

HP Inc. is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: HP.com.

About Eurostampa

Eurostampa is a family-owned company and global leader in the production of premium labels for wines, sparkling wines, spirits, chocolate, food and cosmetics. Focused on international growth, Eurostampa works for global and regional brands with its 7 plants worldwide (Italy, United Kingdom, France, USA - Ohio, California, Mexico and India) and its cutting-edge technologies. The Innovation LABels is the place of Eurostampa focused on product development and is a new way for brands and their graphic agencies to experience packaging innovation and sustainability. www.eurostampa.com

