Evogene Chairman Nir Nimrodi to Join Quarterly Results Call to Address Current Dissident Shareholders Situation

Zoom conference call scheduled for August 18, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a pioneering company in computational chemistry, specializing in the generative design of small molecules for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, announced today that its Chairman, Nir Nimrodi, will join the Company's upcoming quarterly results conference call on August 18, 2026.

Mr. Nimrodi will address the current situation involving certain dissident shareholders. Mr. Nimrodi will discuss the Company's perspective on these developments and the potential implications of those dissidents' attempted actions for Evogene and its shareholders.

The conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (4:00 PM Israel time).

To attend the conference, please register in advance:

https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/evogene

The entire conference will be available online on the Company's website a few days after the call.

About Evogene:

Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq/TASE: EVGN) is a pioneering company in computational chemistry, specializing in the generative design of small molecules for drug development and ag chemical products. At the core of its technology is ChemPass AI™, a proprietary generative AI designed to explore vast chemical space and generate novel, highly potent small molecules optimized across multiple critical parameters. Built on this powerful technological foundation, and through strategic partnerships alongside internal product development, Evogene is focused on creating breakthrough products for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, driven by the integration of scientific innovation with real-world industry needs.

For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.

Contact

[email protected]

Tel: +972-8-9311901

SOURCE Evogene