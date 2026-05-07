Evogene Schedules First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Release

Zoom conference call scheduled for May 20, 2026, 9:00 AM ET

REHOVOT, Israel, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a pioneering company in computational chemistry, specializing in the generative design of small molecules for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2026, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Later that day, Company management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (4:00 PM Israel time).

To attend the conference, please register in advance:

https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/evogene

The entire conference will be available online on the company's website a few days after.

About Evogene:

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a pioneering company in computational chemistry, specializing in the generative design of small molecules for drug development and ag chemical products.

At the core of its technology is ChemPass AI™, a proprietary generative AI designed to explore vast chemical space and generate novel, highly potent small molecules optimized across multiple critical parameters. Built on this powerful technological foundation, and through strategic partnerships alongside internal product development, Evogene is focused on creating breakthrough products for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, driven by the integration of scientific innovation with real-world industry needs.

For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.

Contact

[email protected]

Tel: +972-8-9311901

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814604/Evogene_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Evogene