Evogene, Systasy and LMU University Hospital Munich Announce a Collaboration to Develop Novel Therapies for Neutrophil-Derived Inflammatory Diseases

Hundreds of millions of people worldwide are affected by inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases in which neutrophils play a key pathogenic role[1],[2]. Despite being first responders in inflammation and key drivers of tissue damage, neutrophils are not directly targeted by existing therapies, creating a significant unmet need for safe, selective, and effective new treatment approaches.

The collaboration builds on Prof. Klein's clinical and scientific studies and insights derived from a rare genetic immunodeficiency. His team identified a novel inborn error of immunity associated with reduced numbers of neutrophil granulocytes, yet without marked functional defects of the immune system. By translating this naturally occurring rare condition into a therapeutic strategy, the collaboration aims to develop targeted therapies that modulate excessive neutrophil driven inflammation while potentially minimizing safety risks commonly associated with immune suppression.

The collaboration partners contribute complementary and synergistic expertise and technologies. Evogene will lead the small-molecule drug discovery effort using its proprietary ChemPass AI™ generative engine to design, optimize, and prioritize novel inhibitors. Together with the Weizmann Institute of Science, computational design will be tightly integrated with high-throughput experimental validation. Systasy will leverage its proprietary DNA barcoding technology to expand the PathwayProfiler™ platform for multiplexed profiling of stem cell-derived neutrophils, generating high-dimensional functional data to validate and refine Evogene's AI-designed inhibitors. The Department of Pediatrics at LMU's Dr. von Hauner Children's Hospital, led by Prof. Christoph Klein, will apply advanced stem cell biology and precision diagnostics to validate lead compounds in innovative human in vitro neutrophil models, while also supporting biomarker discovery and translational strategies aimed at personalized immunology and future clinical development.

Mr. Ofer Haviv, Evogene's President and CEO, stated: "We are excited to join forces with Systasy's and Prof. Klein's scientific expertise in launching this international effort, bringing therapeutic solutions to inflammatory conditions affecting many patients. The support of the prestigious EUREKA grant is a strong vote of confidence in this synergistic collaboration, as well as further acknowledgment of the uniqueness of ChemPass AI™, Evogene's AI-driven tech engine for small molecule discovery and optimization. By integrating AI-driven discovery with experimental excellence and clinical insight, we aim to advance innovative therapeutic concepts with clear clinical and commercial potential."

Dr. Sven Wichert, CEO of Systasy Bioscience, commented: "This EUREKA-funded collaboration marks a pivotal step for Systasy in extending our PathwayProfiler platform to neutrophil biology. Partnering with Evogene's AI innovation, LMU's clinical expertise, and Weizmann's validation strengths positions us to deliver breakthrough therapies addressing unmet needs in hyper-inflammatory diseases. Our hyper-multiplexed, patient-derived assays will provide the high-quality functional data essential for accelerating discovery and ensuring translational success."

Professor Christoph Klein, Chair, Department of Pediatrics, LMU University Hospital, is equally thrilled about this new collaborative project: "We care for children with rare diseases every day; occasionally, we discover novel genetic defects and elucidate pathomechanisms. Only rarely, however, is clinical and scientific knowledge translated into the development of novel therapeutic strategies. Thanks to the EUREKA-funded grant, we are now in the privileged position to advance the field substantially."

About Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a pioneering company in computational chemistry, specializing in the generative design of small molecules for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries.

At the core of its technology is ChemPass AI™, a proprietary generative AI engine that enables the design of novel, highly potent small molecules optimized across multiple critical parameters. This powerful platform significantly improves success rates while reducing development time and costs.

Built on this powerful technological foundation, and through strategic partnerships alongside internal product development, Evogene is focused on creating breakthrough products driven by the integration of scientific innovation with real-world industry needs. We call this approach "Real-World Innovation."

About Systasy Bioscience GmbH

Systasy Bioscience GmbH is a biotechnology company specializing in automated induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based solutions that accelerate drug discovery and development for pharma and biotech partners. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Munich, Systasy integrates advanced cell culture automation, high-content assay platforms, and data-driven workflows to enable more predictive, human-relevant models across a broad range of disease areas. Through close scientific collaboration with industry and academic stakeholders, the company is committed to improving the efficiency, quality, and translational value of preclinical research to ultimately advance better therapies to patients.

About LMU University Hospital Munich and the DZKJ

The LMU University Hospital is one of Europe's leading university hospitals, combining top-level patient care, biomedical research, and medical education as part of the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU). It covers the full spectrum of medical specialties and is internationally recognized for excellence in translational and clinical work. The group led by Prof. Klein focuses on rare diseases and innovative approaches to their diagnosis and treatment.

The German Center for Child and Adolescent Health (DZKJ) is a nationwide network connecting leading institutions across Germany with the shared goal of improving the health of children and adolescents through interdisciplinary and translational approaches.

Together, the LMU University Hospital and the DZKJ foster close collaboration between clinical practice and scientific innovation, accelerating the development of improved prevention strategies, diagnostics, and therapies for children and adolescents.

Forward-Looking Statements

