Firedome Announces Integration With Microsoft Azure Security Center for IoT to Offer End-to-End Device Cyber Threat Detection, Prevention, and Response

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Firedome , a leading IoT cybersecurity solutions provider, today announced an integration with Azure Security Center for IoT to combine Azure Security Center for IoT's threat monitoring and recommendation service with Firedome's real-time protection and response capabilities. This integration will create a dynamic, end-to-end cybersecurity solution tailored for IoT device manufacturers with the combined power of both solutions' AI-driven insights and cybersecurity capabilities.

Firedome offers a unique, real-time, endpoint cybersecurity solution for IoT manufacturers, with broad detection, prevention and response capabilities and compatibility with all main IoT operating systems (Linux, FreeRTOS, Windows and Android). Azure Security Center for IoT extends customers' existing cybersecurity view to the entire span of their IoT products, for a true panoramic view of all network resources and devices. With the power of Microsoft Threat Intelligence for threat alerts and recommendations and easy integration with other device management tools, Azure Security Center offers advanced security posture management.

By integrating the two products, Firedome and Microsoft will be able to deliver real-time protection and response, with dual detection capabilities of both Microsoft Threat Intelligence and Firedome's machine learning, cloud-based AI engine. The combined solution provides dynamic, end-to-end cybersecurity protection tailored for IoT device manufacturers. This will enable customers to maximize threat awareness with both Microsoft Threat Intelligence and Firedome Detection and enjoy the peace of mind of Firedome's real-time threat resolution of both known and unknown (0-day) threats, without the need for manufacturer intervention.

"We are proud and excited to join forces with Microsoft Azure Security Center for IoT," said Moti Shkolnik, Firedome's Co-founder and CEO. "Microsoft chose Firedome as one of its strategic IoT security partners. This is exciting news for IoT device manufacturers looking for advanced cybersecurity protection for their device base. Together, we can offer threat visibility, with both Microsoft Threat Intelligence and Firedome detection, and add Firedome's dynamic response capability to automatically block any detected threats."

Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk, CTO and GM, Cloud and AI Security Division at Microsoft Corp. said, "We are pleased to partner with Firedome's Endpoint Protection solution to provide a solution for manufacturers who don't have a SOC team for their IoT installed device base. We view this collaboration as a way to enrich Microsoft Azure Security Center for IoT with new response capabilities and real-time IoT device protection to our manufacturer clients."

Firedome recently announced a $10M Series A funding round, completed only nine months after their seed round and was also named a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree for cybersecurity and personal privacy.

About Firedome

Firedome works with leading manufacturers to differentiate them with proactive, real-time cybersecurity on their device base. We offer an AI-based, software-only solution for autonomous threat resolution to establish device makers as security leaders in their space, while expanding market size and share, opening new revenue streams, reducing the risk of cyber-attacks and reducing operating costs across key functions. Smart device manufacturers for home IoT, IIoT and enterprise IoT can rely on Firedome's innovative dynamic, real-time endpoint solution, which works with all IoT operating systems and features an AI-powered software-only agent and 24/7 SOC Team. Firedome has offices in New York and Tel Aviv and has thus far secured $14.5M in funding. The company employs multinational cyber, embedded, research and analysis experts. For more information please visit www.firedome.io .

