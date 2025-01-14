FIZE Medical Secures $30 Million in Series A Funding to Drive Innovations in Fluid Management Technology Culminating in a $14 Million Series A-4 Round Led by Rapha Capital Management

FIZE Medical is a commercial-stage company, solidifying its position as a pioneer in smart fluid management technology by expanding its geographical reach to the U.S., EU, and Asian markets. The company is also advancing its technological development and is set to soon launch AI-based predictive capabilities that will serve as a Decision Support System (DSS) by means of advanced data analysis. The market for AI-based technologies in critical care is currently estimated at approximately $12 billion annually.

Superior Technology

Managing the hemodynamic status of critically ill patients is a major challenge for intensive care teams, as inaccurate diagnosis leading to misguided treatment can lead to severe complications and is a leading cause of mortality in intensive care units. In the United States alone, over 4 million patients are hospitalized annually in intensive care units, with more than one-third experiencing circulatory shock, which carries a mortality rate of approximately 40%.

Additionally, around 50% of ICU patients develop AKI (Acute Kidney Injury) during hospitalization, resulting in mortality rates exceeding 20%. Early detection of AKI and Shock may significantly reduce morbidity and mortality rates.

The company's technology meets these challenges with digital, continuous and real-time monitoring of kidney output. The data is streamed, minute by minute in real-time to a bedside device and the patient's electronic medical record (EMR), providing proactive never before available, accurate data of changes in kidney function to the medical team, alerting them to important events when they are determined by the FIZE kUO "smart" device. By helping medical teams adjust therapies promptly, FIZE Medical's groundbreaking innovation simplifies clinical decision-making , enables improved patient outcomes, aims to reduce mortality, and alleviates the workload on healthcare professionals.

Commercial Momentum

The company saw an impressive surge in demand in 2024, driving rapid development and operational growth. Sima Faifman Kuchersky, FIZE Medical's Chief Commercial Officer, noted: "In response to the growing demand across both domestic and international markets, we have strategically expanded our production capabilities—strengthening internal operations while leveraging our partnership with Cicor facilities in Vietnam to ensure scalability and efficiency."

A-4 Funding Round

Over the next year, FIZE Medical plans to expand its platform to include advanced AI-driven patient condition predictions, intra-abdominal pressure measurement, and additional features aimed at enhancing patient care.

The Series A-4 financing was led by Rapha Capital Management, founded by its President, Kevin Slawin, M.D., a successful and experienced urologist, domain experts on the "best practice" for maintaining kidney health and Foley catheter management, oncologic and robotic surgeon, who is now focusing now on advancing disruptive healthcare technologies.

Joining this round is Valitas Venture Capital, known for its innovative approach to go-to-market strategies in the healthcare sector. Valitas Co-Founder and former Medtronic executive Tal Shnider will join FIZE Medical's board as an observer, bringing valuable expertise in MedTech and commercialization.

Also participating in the round is eHealth Ventures, a strategic investor that provides access to global distribution channels, connections with key opinion leaders (KOLs), and a robust commercial network. Yair Hadar, representing eHealth Ventures, will join FIZE Medical's board as an observer. eHealth Ventures' involvement will play a critical role in accelerating FIZE Medical's expansion into the U.S. market while reinforcing its leadership in smart fluid management technology.

Dror Zerem, CEO of FIZE Medical, commented:

"We are thrilled to have Rapha Capital as the lead investor in this funding round, reaffirming their commitment to our mission. This funding, alongside support from Valitas Venture Capital, eHealth Ventures, and our existing investors, will enable us to accelerate our expansion into the U.S. and EU healthcare markets. With our innovative fluid management solutions, we look forward to positively impacting more hospitals and patients globally."

FIZE Medical Mission

FIZE-kUO® strives to empower clinicians with real-time, actionable data at their fingertips, enabling next-generation, AI-powered fluid management. The company consistently pushes the boundaries of fluid management technology, revolutionizing patient care and improving medical efficiencies worldwide.

To learn more please visit fizemedical.com

About Rapha Capital Management, LLC

Rapha Capital Management, LLC is an investment advisory firm focused on making strategic investments in early stage, non-public biotechnology companies, through special purpose, joint venture entities (SPVs), which it manages. Rapha Capital was founded by its President, Kevin Slawin, M.D., a successful and experienced urologist, oncologic and robotic surgeon focusing now on disruptive healthcare technologies. Previously, he was the founder of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the very first CAR-T cell company, which he took public in 2014 with a $55 million crossover Series C and a successful $161 million IPO in December 2014.

After leaving Bellicum, he founded Rapha Capital Management, LLC (https://raphacap.com), which offers alternative asset management services to Rapha's fifteen SPVs, Rapha Capital Investment I to XV, LLC, as well as to its private equity fund, Rapha Capital PE Life Sciences Fund VI, which is the current vehicle for all investments managed by Rapha Capital Management.

For more information about Rapha Capital Management, email [email protected] or visit https://raphacap.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596701/FIZEMedical_Robotictechnology.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596700/FIZEMedical_FIZEkUOdevice.jpg

Contact:

Eran Blankenstein

[email protected]

SOURCE FIZE Medical