Florida, Get Ready to Order Your Lottery Tickets Online with theLotter!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Floridians will soon have the option to order tickets for their favorite Florida lottery games online with theLotter, a trusted lottery courier service, for a hassle-free experience whether at home or on-the-go.

Established in 2002, theLotter Group has been operating in multiple states, including Texas, Minnesota, and Oregon, for several years. More recently, they have expanded operations to include New Jersey, where they are registered as an official lottery courier service, and New York, where they have secured licensing from the New York Gaming Commission.

"We're thrilled to bring our services to Florida," said Yael Hertz, theLotter Group CEO. "Our launch in the Sunshine State marks a significant milestone for theLotter, and we are extremely proud to offer an accessible platform for ordering lottery tickets online. This brings a renewed level of convenience to customers in the area."

To add to all the excitement, getting started is just as easy. Customers simply need to create an account, verify their age and identity, and confirm they are physically located in the state. After that, they can add payment methods, choose their favorite lottery game, lucky numbers, and confirm their order.

The user-friendly platform ensures a straightforward experience, even for those who are not tech-savvy. Better yet, services are available in both English and Spanish, ensuring that lottery enthusiasts can effortlessly order their tickets online, no matter their preferred language.

theLotter fulfills ticket orders from a Florida licensed lottery retailer. These tickets are then scanned into customers' secure personal accounts, where they can be seen even before the draw takes place.

"Convenience, security, and trust are core principles at theLotter. Our customers frequently highlight the transparency and security they experience when using our services as decisive factors in choosing us", continued Hertz.

theLotter ensures that every customer is promptly notified if they win. Prizes big or small, a notification of the win will immediately go out, eliminating any oversight or the need to manually check numbers

"If you're a winner, you can be sure you'll know about it!" Hertz emphasized.

Prizes under $600 are deposited directly into customers' accounts. For larger prizes, theLotter facilitates the handover of the physical winning ticket and will assist with claiming prizes at the official state lottery offices. theLotter's round-the-clock customer service is always available for any queries.

Certain of a successful launch in Florida, Hertz confirmed theLotter's plans to expand their services to additional states later this year.

About theLotter US

theLotter US is a lottery courier service that provides Florida residents the opportunity to order official lottery tickets online. Lottery draw game tickets are purchased on a customer's behalf at a fully vetted and licensed lottery retailer. All prizes are paid out by the official state lotteries. PLEASE PLAY RESPONSIBLY. Players must be 18+ to purchase a lottery ticket. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Follow theLotter US on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE theLotter US