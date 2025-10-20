For the Second Consecutive Year, LeapXpert Recognized as a Visionary in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Communications Governance & Archiving (DCGA)

Recognition based on LeapXpert Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert, the leader in responsible business communication, today announced that it has been recognized as aVisionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Communications Governance & Archiving (DCGA) for the second consecutive year.

In LeapXpert's view, this distinction underscores the company's commitment to transforming how enterprises manage, secure, and extract value from digital communication, bridging the gap between convenience and governance in an era defined by data, intelligence, and trust.

Although the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Communications Governance & Archiving (DCGA) focuses primarily on traditional surveillance and archiving capabilities, LeapXpert sees its inclusion for the second consecutive year as underscoring the company's growing influence and innovation within the category.

"We're proud to be recognized in this report, a distinction that we believe reflects what truly sets LeapXpert apart," said Dima Gutzeit, Founder & CEO of LeapXpert. "We believe we've not only redefined communication governance but expanded what's possible with it. Our platform enables organizations to adopt modern messaging channels securely and responsibly while transforming communication into a catalyst for compliance, intelligence, and stronger business performance."

Defining the Future of Responsible Communication

LeapXpert's flagship product, The LeapXpert Communications Platform, enables enterprises to engage clients and external stakeholders across consumer messaging channels, including WhatsApp, iMessage, Signal, SMS, RCS, WeChat, Telegram, and LINE, while ensuring all communications remain governed, discoverable, and secure.

Through deep integrations with Microsoft Teams and enterprise IT ecosystems, LeapXpert delivers a unified communication experience that enables every chat, file, and now, WhatsApp voice call, within a single governed environment.

Building Strong Momentum

The Gartner recognition follows what LeapXpert sees as a period of exceptional innovation and growth, including:

Launch of the first governed WhatsApp-to-Microsoft Teams calling solution (September 2025), allowing professionals to make WhatsApp voice calls directly from Teams.

Continued global expansion, with hundreds of enterprise clients and hundreds of thousands of users across more than 45 countries.

Winning three categories of UC Awards 2025: Best Microsoft Teams Solution, Best Modern Workplace Product, and Best Microsoft Ecosystem Partner.

"Organizations are seeking solutions that balance user convenience with uncompromising governance and data integrity," said Avi Pardo, Co-founder and CBO of LeapXpert. "We believe this recognition reflects our advancement in helping enterprises embrace modern communication responsibly, turning it into a secure, auditable, and intelligence-driven advantage."

A Visionary in a Defining New Category

LeapXpert strongly believes that its inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance & Archiving (DCGA) continues to define this emerging category as essential to the modern enterprise, ensuring governed, secure, and intelligent communication. LeapXpert sees its acknowledgment as a Visionary for the second consecutive year as recognition of its ongoing contribution to shaping this standard.

"We founded LeapXpert on a simple premise: the way people communicate has changed, but enterprise governance must keep pace," added Dima Gutzeit. "In our opinion, this recognition reinforces that responsible communication is the epitome of competitive advantage."

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert, the leader in responsible business communication, provides enterprises with peace of mind through governed, compliant, and secure communication solutions. The LeapXpert Communications Platform enables governed and efficient communication between employees and clients through consumer messaging channels, while boosting productivity and decision-making with Communication Intelligence.

The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Asia. Hundreds of enterprise customers, with hundreds of thousands of users in more than 45 countries, depend on LeapXpert daily for Digital Communications Governance & Archiving (DCGA) solutions. For more information, visit https://www.leapxpert.com.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving, October 15, 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

