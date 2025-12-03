LeapXpert Partners with AVANT to Power the Next Generation of Governed Business Messaging

Rising demand for governed communication meets rapid go-to-market acceleration as LeapXpert joins AVANT's ecosystem, bringing The LeapXpert Communications Platform to partners serving regulated and high-trust industries

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert, the leader in responsible business communication, today announced that it has partnered with AVANT, making The LeapXpert Communications Platform available through a global network of 4,000+ Trusted Advisors, MSPs, VARs, and consultants to regulated and high-trust enterprises.

LeapXpert's partnership with AVANT underscores the growing importance of governed communication solutions, positioning the company as a high-growth opportunity for partners seeking to lead in the next wave of secure business messaging.

As enterprises increasingly adopt messaging for critical communication, the need for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) has surged, regardless of compliance mandates. LeapXpert delivers a scalable, policy-aligned solution for businesses seeking control, transparency, and operational accountability in their messaging environments.

"Joining AVANT is a natural extension of our channel-first strategy," said Avi Pardo, Co-founder and CBO of LeapXpert. "Trusted Advisors across the AVANT network now have a high-value opportunity to solve a real compliance gap, strengthen data ownership, and elevate enterprise productivity, powered by our Communication Intelligence platform and Maxen AI. Together, they can help clients govern mobile communications, surface real-time risk signals, and unlock a rapidly growing revenue stream."

Why This Matters

The explosion of mobile-first communication, particularly through platforms like WhatsApp, iMessage, Signal, and SMS, has introduced major compliance, governance, and records-management challenges for enterprise buyers. CIOs, CISOs, and legal teams are under pressure to modernize communication while ensuring data capture, audit readiness, and secure oversight.

The number of enterprises adopting a proactive employee digital communications governance approach to improve corporate policy outcomes and advance business insights is expected to triple in the coming years.

Leading this acceleration, LeapXpert's award-winning platform empowers organizations to utilize popular messaging platforms, including iMessage, WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, Telegram, Signal, WeChat, and LINE, for business communication, while ensuring that these channels are fully governed and compliant.

What This Means for AVANT Trusted Advisors

A new high-margin solution in the exploding governed communications category

in the exploding governed communications category Rapid sales traction in verticals like finance, government, healthcare, and education

in verticals like finance, government, healthcare, and education Differentiation in the increasingly crowded UCaaS/CCaaS and compliance tech market

in the increasingly crowded UCaaS/CCaaS and compliance tech market Partner-first support model, including sales enablement, co-marketing, and white-glove onboarding

"Trusted Advisors are always looking for solutions that combine innovation with real market need," said Shane McNamara, EVP of Engineering and Operations at AVANT. "We're excited to be able to do this with LeapXpert's solutions and further expand our portfolio for our partners and their customers."

AVANT partners can now add LeapXpert to their portfolios to help clients:

Eliminate shadow messaging apps

Separate personal and business messages on mobile

Comply with retention, governance, record-keeping, and data residency requirements

Boost productivity through Communication Data Intelligence

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert, the leader in responsible business communication, provides enterprises with peace of mind through governed, compliant, and secure communication solutions. The LeapXpert Communications Platform enables governed and efficient communication between employees and clients through consumer messaging channels, while boosting productivity and decision-making with Communication Intelligence.

The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Asia. Hundreds of enterprise customers, with hundreds of thousands of users in more than 45 countries, depend on LeapXpert daily for Digital Communications Governance & Archiving (DCGA) solutions.

For more information, visit https://leapxpert.com.

About AVANT

AVANT is the leading Technology Services Distributor (TSD), connecting our curated portfolio of 300+ world-class technology providers with a global network of 4,000+ Trusted Advisors, MSPs, VARs, and consultants. As a provider in the AVANT portfolio, you are a part of an ecosystem that enables top technology sellers to provide best-of-breed solutions to key IT decision-makers at thousands of organizations.

Together, we are driving innovation, accelerating business transformation, and empowering a network that generates nearly $2B in annual revenue. For more information, visit goavant.net.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770411/LeapXpert_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LeapXpert