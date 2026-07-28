Freightos Enables Live Air Cargo Booking in FreightSuite's AI-Native TMS

The integration eliminates the need for freight forwarders to switch between platforms, drives instant quote turnarounds and frictionless digital booking.

BARCELONA, Spain, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading vendor-neutral global freight pricing, booking and procurement platform, today announced integration with FreightSuite, the pioneer of agentic, AI-native transportation management systems (TMS). This integration brings Freightos for Forwarders' real-time air cargo quoting, pricing, and booking capabilities directly into the FreightSuite TMS, eliminating the need to switch between platforms.

By embedding Freightos' extensive network of over 75 airlines directly into FreightSuite's automated workflows, forwarders can now access instant eBookings, live capacity, and dynamic pricing without ever leaving their primary operating system.

In traditional freight forwarding setups, operators waste valuable hours toggling between their TMS and external carrier portals to check rates and secure space. The FreightSuite and Freightos for Forwarders integration eliminates this friction. Because FreightSuite is built with an agentic architecture, its AI can now leverage Freightos' live data to autonomously source rates and book capacity, turning a process that used to take days into a matter of seconds.

"FreightSuite was built by operators to eliminate the manual drag that holds forwarders back from scaling," said Sam Moore, Co-Founder at FreightSuite. "The FreightSuite system allows forwarders to decouple their revenue growth from their headcount growth. By combining Freightos' real-time air rates with our agentic architecture, forwarders can slash quote turnarounds from days to under two minutes while completely eliminating manual data entry. We have seen this seamless automation drive a 40% uplift in operator volume, and protect a 3% to 8% net margin improvement so enterprise forwarders can scale seamlessly. Partnering with Freightos to integrate Freightos for Forwarders was a natural choice - bringing the world's leading air cargo marketplace directly into the TMS creates automation forwarders can trust to drive rapid ROI."

"Embedding real-time market connectivity directly into primary logistics software is essential for modern supply chains," said Pablo Pinillos, CEO and Interim CFO, of Freightos. "Continuing to expand our ecosystem of TMS integrations, this partnership with FreightSuite's AI-native platform further expands the reach of our carrier network and allows more logistics service providers to seamlessly trigger digital booking workflows right where they already manage their operations."

About Freightos

Freightos® is the leading digital infrastructure platform powering the international freight industry. Operating as a vendor-neutral network, Freightos connects airlines, ocean carriers, trucking carriers, freight forwarders, and importers and exporters of all sizes to bring transparency, efficiency, and resilience to global supply chains.

The Freightos platform digitalizes freight execution by transforming manual, fragmented processes into seamless, connected, and data-driven digital workflows. Freightos delivers integrated capabilities including procurement, pricing, quoting, booking, customs clearance, payments, and market intelligence across air, ocean, and road freight. By serving as the intelligence middleware layer that unifies data and workflows, Freightos empowers smarter operational decisions and enables market participants to transact, collaborate, and manage global shipments more effectively.

Used by thousands of logistics service providers and businesses around the world, Freightos combines software, network connectivity, transaction infrastructure, and market data into an interconnected digital ecosystem.

About FreightSuite

FreightSuite is the AI-native, agentic Transport Management System built for enterprise freight forwarders who are scaling, not just operating. Founded by operators who built and ran a freight forwarder before building the software, FreightSuite was created to do the work that has always fallen to people: quoting, data entry, invoice processing and exception management. The effect is a step change in what a team can achieve. Quote turnaround drops from days to under two minutes. Operators handle materially more volume. Finance teams shorten payment cycles and ease the cashflow gaps that hold growth back. Now serving forwarders across global trade lanes, FreightSuite pairs consumer-grade design with the speed and accuracy enterprise operations demand, giving forwarders automation they can see, understand and trust, and the capacity to grow without limit. Learn more at [freightsuite.com].

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SOURCE Freightos