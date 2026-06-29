Korean Air Integrates Direct eBooking Access via Freightos

Initial Phased Launch Provides Real-Time Rates and Capacity on Key Lanes from North America, Europe to Asia

BARCELONA, Spain, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading vendor-neutral global freight pricing, booking and procurement platform, today announced the launch of an integration with Korean Air, a leading global air cargo carrier. The agreement's signing ceremony was held at Korean Air's Shanghai office and officially announced during the Air Cargo Shanghai 2026 event week. Through Freightos, freight forwarders will be able to access Korean Air's real-time rates, live capacity, and direct eBooking capabilities across key global trade lanes.

From left to right: J.D.(JaeDong) Eum, Executive Vice President and Head of Cargo Business Division, Korean Air, Joyce Tai, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Partnerships, Freightos

This integration introduces an additional, streamlined digital channel alongside Korean Air's existing booking infrastructure. Korean Air is adopting a multi-channel digital strategy, while partnering with Freightos as its exclusive launch partner for third-party platform distribution. This allows Korean Air to expand its direct visibility into live capacity and real-time pricing to forwarders through a trusted digital network.

"We are thrilled to welcome Korean Air onto the Freightos network," said Pablo Pinillos, CEO of Freightos. "Providing forwarders with direct, instant access to real-time capacity and eBooking is exactly how we drive greater efficiency and resilience across the global supply chain."

"This is a partnership we are proud to launch, and I'm excited to join the team to kick it off firsthand," added Joyce Tai, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Partnerships at Freightos. "Korean Air is one of the world's premier carriers, and welcoming them onto the Freightos network is a significant milestone for digital freight in Asia."

"Digitalization is a core component for maintaining a competitive edge in the global air cargo market," said Jae Dong Eum, EVP and head of the cargo business division at Korean Air. "By expanding our digital reach through Freightos, we are not simply establishing digital channels but actively delivering a seamless, high-value digital customer experience to our existing forwarders".

Through this deployment, Korean Air connects its extensive global network directly to forwarders. The roll-out addresses primary air cargo gateways across key regional markets, prioritizing major hubs in North America and Europe. Forwarders operating in these activated regions will be able to digitally search, quote, and book shipments instantly across Korean Air's robust fleet of 166 aircraft, including 23 dedicated freighters.

Freightos users in the activated regions will be able to access Korean Air capacity directly through their dashboards. Freight forwarders not yet registered on the platform can secure access by signing up for a free account at webcargo.co.

Forwarders looking to book Korean Air can register for free at https://www.webcargo.co/airline/korean-air.

About Freightos

Freightos® (Nasdaq: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral digital pricing, booking and procurement platform for the international freight industry. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade efficient, agile, and resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for businesses of all shapes and sizes around the globe. Products include Freightos Enterprise for multinational importers and exporters, Freightos Marketplace for small importers and exporters, WebCargo and 7LFreight by WebCargo for freight forwarders, WebCargo for Airlines, and Clearit, a digital customs broker.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping. Futures of FBX are traded on CME and SGX.

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About Korean Air

Korean Air is one of the top global cargo carriers, leading the transpacific air freight market.

Korean Air's global network spans 116 cities in 39 countries, supported by a freighter network covering 45 cities in 26 countries. The airline has a fleet of 166 aircraft, including 23 dedicated freighters. Its cargo fleet includes next generation Boeing 777F and 747-8F freighter that deliver higher fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions.

Korean Air Cargo owns and operates a state-of-the-art cargo terminal of 100,000 square meters at its main hub at Incheon International Airport (ICN), and has dedicated cargo terminals in New York, Los Angeles, Narita and Osaka. Korean Air Cargo also operates the Cool Cargo Center in Incheon, a specialized facility capable of storing and processing over 150 tons of fresh cargo, a key facility for cold chain transportation.

With over 55 years of experience and expertise, Korean Air Cargo offers air cargo transport services for a wide array of commodities. From general freight, such as semiconductors and automotive parts, to specialized cargo like large or heavy freight; valuable or highly sensitive items; live animals; perishables and pharmaceuticals, each shipment is handled with unparalleled precision and care.

Korean Air cargo services are tailored to meet specific customer requirements through five distinct categories: Express, Express Heavy, Customized, Specialized, and General.

For more information about Korean Air's cargo operations, please visit: http://cargo.koreanair.com.

SOURCE Freightos