Freightos Joins IATA Digitalization Leadership Charter to Advance Modern Air Cargo Connectivity

BARCELONA, Spain, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading vendor-neutral global freight pricing, booking and procurement platform, today announced it has joined the IATA Digitalization Leadership Charter to support broader adoption of interoperable digital connectivity standards across the global air cargo ecosystem.

As digital adoption across global freight continues expanding, interoperability and real-time connectivity between carriers, forwarders, shippers and technology platforms are becoming increasingly important to enabling more efficient global supply chains.

The Charter focuses on five core industry priorities:

Driving industry-wide interoperability and global data standards.

and global data standards. Strengthening digital resilience and cybersecurity readiness.

and cybersecurity readiness. Accelerating sustainable and paperless cargo operations.

and paperless cargo operations. Advancing digital excellence through innovation and automation.

through innovation and automation. Promoting ethical and responsible adoption of emerging technologies, including AI.

"Real-time digital connectivity and interoperable data exchange are becoming increasingly important across global freight workflows," said Pablo Pinillos, CEO and Interim CFO. "As the leading vendor-neutral digital freight network, we believe industry collaboration and common standards are important to reducing integration friction and enabling more efficient connectivity across carriers, forwarders, shippers and technology providers. Over time, we believe this kind of connectivity will help shape a more agile, intelligent and resilient global freight ecosystem, and we look forward to working alongside other participants in the Charter to support that progress."

"We are pleased to welcome Freightos to the IATA Cargo Digital Leadership Charter," said Jonathan Parkinson, Head of Cargo Digitalization at IATA. "Digital transformation requires collaboration across the entire air cargo ecosystem, and the participation of leading digital platforms helps strengthen our collective efforts to advance data sharing, interoperability, and the adoption of industry standards such as ONE Record."

As the industry advances toward universal data standards, Freightos provides the open digital infrastructure required for a seamless transition into the next era of global logistics. To learn more or get started, visit freightos.com.

About Freightos

Freightos® (NASDAQ: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade efficient, agile, and resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for businesses of all shapes and sizes around the globe. Products include Freightos Enterprise for multinational importers and exporters, Freightos Marketplace for small importers and exporters, WebCargo and 7LFreight by WebCargo for freight forwarders, WebCargo for Airlines, and Clearit, a digital customs broker.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping. Futures of FBX are traded on CME and SGX.

More information is available at freightos.com/investors.

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SOURCE Freightos