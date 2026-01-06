Veteran B2B SaaS finance leader joins SysAid to support the company's ambitious growth trajectory and next phase of expansion

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of IT and Enterprise Service Management solutions, today announced the appointment of Jason Schwartz as Chief Financial Officer. The move represents a deliberate step in strengthening SysAid's executive leadership as the company accelerates its growth strategy and invests for long-term scale.

SysAid Appoints Jason Schwartz as Chief Financial Officer to Fuel Next Phase of Growth (PRNewsfoto/SysAid)

Jason brings decades of experience guiding high-growth technology companies through critical phases of expansion, fundraising, and public-market readiness. Most recently, he served as CFO of Similarweb, where he helped lead the company's journey from startup to successful public company. His decision to join SysAid underscores strong confidence in the company's strategy, momentum, and market opportunity.

"As SysAid enters its next phase of growth, we are making forward-looking leadership investments to support our vision and the ambitious path ahead," said Avi Kedmi, CEO of SysAid. "Jason is a proven CFO who has scaled companies at our stage and beyond. His decision to join SysAid is a strong testament to the potential others see in our journey, and his leadership will be instrumental as we accelerate growth and expand our impact."

Jason's extensive career includes CFO and senior finance roles at high-tech companies, including Clarizen, Actimize (acquired by NICE Systems), Cyota (acquired by RSA), and Shopping.com, where he served as VP Finance and CFO through the company's IPO. Earlier, he spent seven years at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. He is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a B.S. in Accounting from Yeshiva University.

"I'm excited to join SysAid at a moment of exceptional momentum and opportunity," said Jason Schwartz, CFO of SysAid. "The company has built a strong foundation, a compelling AI-first strategy, and a leadership team focused on disciplined yet bold growth. I look forward to working closely with the executive team and Board to scale the business and deliver on its long-term vision."

Jason's appointment underscores SysAid's commitment to building a leadership team capable of supporting sustained growth, strategic investment, and operational excellence as the company expands its footprint and redefines service management through AI.

About SysAid

SysAid is on a mission to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people. Built on a robust ITSM platform, SysAid's Agentic AI adds a powerful operational layer to IT, automating repetitive tasks and freeing teams from reactive work. AI Agents take the first action, so IT pros intervene only when truly needed—enabling focus on optimization, innovation, and strategic challenges. Organizations can go live in weeks with rapid onboarding and no heavy migrations. SysAid's AI is purpose-built for IT, delivering security and governance by design, along with award-winning support to ensure long-term success.

With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. For more information, visit www.sysaid.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855321/Jason_Schwartz_SysAid.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707440/SysAid_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SysAid